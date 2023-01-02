Mike Vrabel – Titans starting QB Joshua Dobbs against the Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs Head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday that the quarterback is at center field for Saturday’s AFC South game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saturday night’s game winner in Jacksonville (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) would win the division title.

The Titans (7-9) have lost six straight games, including Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys when Dobbs made his first NFL start.

Dobbs completed 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the 27-13 loss.

Titans turned into Dobbs on the rookie Malik Williswho was ineffective in three starts.

Willis, who was selected in the third round of the 2022 draft, failed to pass for 100 yards or complete a touchdown pass in any of his three starts in place of Tannehill. The Giants are 1-2 in their prime even though Willis completed only 50.8% of his passes and had three pass interceptions. He rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill He’s out for the rest of the regular season and likely the postseason, if Tennessee qualifies, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after undergoing surgery for a sprained right ankle. The Titans officially placed Tannehill on injured reserve Thursday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return.

The Jaguars (8-8) have won four straight going into Saturday’s game.

