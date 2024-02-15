Millionaires Harry and Meghan get another free private trip

Royal family

Meghan and Harry arrived in Whistler, British Columbia, on Wednesday, after landing in Vancouver on Tuesday on a private plane paid for by someone else. Sources told Page Six that the couple doesn't like to spend their own money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make millions – but they don't like spending their own money, multiple sources tell Page Six

Their latest freebie was a private jet that took them to Vancouver, Canada, for a three-day trip to promote the launch of the 2025 Invictus Games for wounded service members, Page Six has learned.

The couple landed in Vancouver on Tuesday on a 10-seat Bombardier Challenger 605 jet chartered from a local private airline. Page Six was told they were “guests” on the flight.

“They definitely don't like spending their own money,” one source who has worked with the duo told Page Six, and another well-placed source added: “It's always other people's money.”

The trip to British Columbia is to promote the Invictus Games for wounded service members that will be held there next year. It is not known who paid for the charter plane that took them from Santa Barbara. Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Jamaica last month after traveling on a private Paramount jet to attend the premiere of “One Love.” the background

The couple tends to fly out with friends, ostensibly, as Harry said: for security reasons – They often take advantage of their wealthy friends' homes.

The Canadian flight is the latest use of someone else's plane by the couple, who were not available for comment.

Last October, they flew by private jet to New York City to attend a conference on the dangers of social media for children, then went on a quick vacation to the Caribbean island of Canouan. It is not known who paid for that trip.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are close friends and neighbors of the Paramount CEO and his fashion designer wife, Tracy Robbins. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures,

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were guests on a charter flight to Canada on Tuesday ahead of the Invictus Games event. VIH ExecuJet

In November, they traveled to Vegas for Katy Perry's concert on the plane of Texas oil heir Michael Heard, along with his billionaire wife and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Heard, along with stars Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden and Zoe Saldana.

In January, the couple joined Paramount CEO Brian Robbins and his fashion designer wife Tracy in Jamaica to attend the premiere of the Bob Marley biopic “One Love,” where they traveled on a private jet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew in a private jet last October to attend an Archewell conference on the dangers of social media, before jetting off on holiday to the Caribbean. Getty Images for the Healthy Minds Project

Markle was spotted wearing a pretty pink blazer and cropped suit by Ari Emanuel's wife Sarah Staudinger at a Los Angeles Lakers game last April. Getty Images

When they're in Los Angeles for work and meetings, they often stay at beauty millionaire Victoria Jackson's house, and we get that.

Their infamous claim was that they were creepily stalked by paparazzi last May while staying at a private home on the Upper East Side, and they also stayed at that home. Lawyer Barry Bloom's apartment in New York City During his visit to the United Nations

After leaving royal duties, they stayed at movie mogul Tyler Perry's $18 million home in Los Angeles when they first moved to the United States.

Harry and Meghan splurged on a $14.6 million home in Montecito, California. Again in 2020. Google Maps

Markle was photographed – with her dog – inside her home office at her home in California in 2021. Zomapress.com

They also planned their escape from the royal family in Russian oligarch Yuri Milner's luxury resort in Canada On Vancouver Island, British Columbia, during Christmas and New Year 2019.

The Duke and Duchess were banned from receiving free gifts when they were working royals – but Page Six told how they turned a set of diamonds gifted to Harry from the Middle East into a ring and pinky earrings.

Markle also wore clothes from the Staud collection run by Sarah Staudinger, wife of WME chief Ari Emanuel, who is now the one-time Hollywood agent for the “Suits” star. Markle wore these clothes to a Los Angeles Lakers game, although it is not known if she paid for these clothes.

Page Six is ​​told that the Sussexes often stay at the home of live-in millionaire Victoria Jackson in Los Angeles. Getty Images for RH

Harry and Markle stayed at Russian oligarch Yuri Milner's waterfront estate in Canada while planning their departure from the royal family. the background

“She definitely has that Hollywood mentality of, ‘If I wear your brand, it will increase sales,'” the insider said.

As the new Sussex.com website debuted this week, a palace source said: “Basically, it's 'look at us…don't forget we're royals above everything else.'

Criticism has always been a concern for the couple. Acclaimed Royal writer Valentine Law He revealed in his book 'Courtiers' that during an official tour of Australia and Fiji in 2018, Markle told staff: 'I can't believe I'm not getting paid for this.'

Markle and Harry traveled on Michael Heard's private jet to Vegas to see Katy Perry in November. Mega

The Sussexes angered royal watchers who stood with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is not a fan of the royal family, at the premiere of “One Love.” They were joined by Juliet Holness and politician Olivia Grange. Getty Images for Paramount Pictures,

Harry told Oprah Winfrey that without his mother Princess Diana's inheritance, they would not have been able to move to the United States.

“I got what my mother left me, and without that we wouldn't have been able to do this,” Harry said, referring to his half share of her estate in 1997.

She left him and Prince William about $10 million, which was invested for them and was worth much more when he acquired it at age 30, in 2014.

Markle signed with Ari Emanuel's agency WME last year, and is a friend of his wife, designer Sarah Staudinger. WireImage

But in reality it was Due to “large” screening. By his father, Prince Charles, when he left the United Kingdom. It is not known whether he also received an inheritance from his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or his grandfather, Prince Philip.

When they left their royal duties, the couple quickly struck multi-million dollar deals with audio streaming platform Spotify and Netflix, and purchased a $14.6 million estate in Montecito, with a $9.5 million mortgage.

Shortly thereafter, Harry signed a $20 million deal with Penguin Random House for his memoir, which was the best-selling book of 2023 on Amazon, as well as two other books.

Inside the elegant private plane on which the Sussexes flew to Canada. VIH ExecuJet

Although they lost their deal with Spotify last summer — with Spotify CEO Bill Simmons calling them “f-ing grifters” — their deal with Netflix is ​​still going strong, we're told, despite rumors suggesting… To the opposite.

Markle is working on new projects for the streamer, and Harry's Africa documentary is still quietly in the works, Page Six was told.

Markle also announced on Tuesday her first deal since signing with Emanuel: a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media.

Markle is at her multi-million dollar Montecito estate – with her daughter, Princess Lilibet. Netflix

Under the deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of Markle's “Archetypes” series to all audio platforms, starting this spring, and develop a new untitled original podcast series hosted by Markle.

However, another source who has worked with the couple said: “Lemonada is a small business, so this cannot be a big money deal.

“Maybe this is a production deal to try to fix the disingenuous narrative.”

