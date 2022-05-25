Minnesota Twins put rising star Joe Ryan on list of those infected with COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins put the starting pitch Joe Ryan On the list of those infected with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the rookie rookie cracked from his next role.

Ryan was scheduled to play Thursday against Kansas City. Manager Rocco Baldele said Ryan is “doing really well”.

The 25-year-old right-hand man, who started five starts last season after being acquired in a deal with Tampa Bay, is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA in his eight starts this year. Ryan has 14 walks and 42 strokes in the 43rd round with an opponent hitting average of 0.186. He leads all the juniors in the major leagues in wins and innings and ranks second in strokes.

Summoned the left hand twins Devin Smeltzer From Triple-A St. Paul to take Ryan’s place in the spin. Smeltzer made two early starts for the Twins, and won one, with a 1.74 ERA in 10⅓ runs. He came down last Friday before he came back Billy Uber From the injured list, a back-and-forth movement he’s used to since his debut in 2019.

“It’s getting worse,” Smeltzer said. “You want to stay longer. In your first year, you kind of play with the house money. You go up and down and you’re happy to be here.” “Once you start to feel more comfortable here, perform, and then it gets more difficult once you get you back down.”