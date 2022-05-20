MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert recovers after ’95 MPH line drive’ to the head

Colorado Rockies reporter Kelsey Weingert panicked after she was hit in the head by a “95-mph” ball during the Rockies’ game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Wingert, 29, who covers the AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain baseball team, shared a photo of her injury, detailing what happened after her injury.

“Rockies & ATTSportsNetRM treated me like a family. Get treatment and to the best hospital ASAP,” Wingert Tweet Wednesday.

Wengert said in a tweet that she spent five hours in the hospital with her producer, AT&T SportsNet’s General Manager, and his wife.

And Wingert was injured by a racket error from Giants Austin Slater in the ninth game. The Associated Press reported that she was seated in the camera well at First Base.

in follow tweet Wednesday, Wengert said she had a CT scan to check for internal bleeding and any fractures, which came back clear, and that she got both internal and external stitches.

She also thanked people for their prayers.

“I’ve never seen such support before,” she wrote.

In a statement on Twitter, AT&T SportsNet said Wingert received immediate medical attention, and “we are pleased to share that she is doing well under the circumstances.”

“We wish Kelsey a speedy recovery and will soon see her on the Rockies broadcast,” the statement said.

A representative for The Rockies, who retweeted SportsNet’s statement, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.