MLS 2022 Qualifiers: Ranking teams from best to worst | MLS

1) Los Angeles FC

Regular season ends: 1st in the Western Conference (Fan Shield winners)

strength point: Los Angeles FC’s talent is unparalleled at MLS in 2022. Steve Chirondolo made minor changes to the squad he inherited from Bob Bradley at the start of the year to steer the club in the right direction. Now, LAFC is so powerful that Gareth Bale has been used pretty much Just as a replacement effect.

Weaknesses: While LAFC has been unstoppable over the summer, the cheerleader shield winners have teetered somewhat across the streak with just three wins in their last nine games. Some teams warm up in the playoffs. LAFC may have caught a cold.

2) Philadelphia Union

Regular season ends: First in the Eastern Conference

strength point: In many ways, the file Philadelphia Union They are the most complete team in the MLS: Jim Curtin has the best attack and defense in the league. Andre Blake is the best goalkeeper in the qualifiers while Daniel Gazdag is the difference-maker in attacking third – he scored 22 goals and six assists in 2022.

Weaknesses: The Federation can retreat against opponents using a low defensive block. They are among the most powerful MLS teams when they have space to exploit in a fast transition, but sometimes they lack the tools to break through when that space is denied.

3) CF Montreal

Regular season ends: 2nd in the Eastern Conference

strength point: CF Montreal has largely flown under the radar this season, but Wilfried Nancy has emerged as one of the top coaches in Major League Soccer. Ismael Kone and Victor Wanyama give the Canadians one of the strongest midfield platforms in the league while Nancy’s aggressive style of possession gives them control in most of the games they play.

Weaknesses: Djorgi Mihajlovic and Rommel Koyoto are the attacking difference-makers for Montreal. So it is inconvenient that the former has struggled to find his best form since injury in June while the latter is still absent after suffering a blow on international duty for Honduras last month. Without these two, CF Montreal can be expected in the final third.

4) New York City

Regular season ends: Third in the Eastern Conference

strength point: expertise. As the holder of the MLS Cup Championship, New York City FC Find out what it takes to move forward. Nick Cushing’s side finished the regular season with three straight wins and managed to bring many of their best players back onto the field after a difficult period of injuries. If Maxi Morales, Heber, Santi Rodriguez, Thales Magno and Shawn Johnson can find shape, the individual talents at the New York Football Club could take them a long way.

Weaknesses: The sight of NYC FC once again in full force can be an illusion. Alex Callens remains completely out of shape while Keaton Parks hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes since May, and Magno remains in doubt after picking up a shoulder injury on Decision Day. Moreover, this team lost their best player (Tati Castellanos) and their coach (Rooney Della) mid-season. I missed them. Muscle memory may not be enough.

5) Nashville

Nashville is a brave team and it can be hard to dislodge them in the playoffs. Photograph: Mark Humphrey/The Associated Press

Regular season ends: Fifth in the Western Conference

strength point: There is good reason to believe that Nashville was built for the playoffs. While they were frustrated during the regular season, they still ended up with one of the best defensive records in the Western Conference. Nashville scored more set-piece goals than any other MLS team in 2022 while Hani Mokhtar won the Golden Boot. Nashville doesn’t give up much and usually takes its chances—that could be a winning formula in the postseason.

Weaknesses: Last year, no one managed to beat Nashville at home until they fell to Philly in the Eastern Conference semifinals. This year, though, Geodis Park was a much easier place to visit—only Houston had a worse home record in the Western Conference during the regular season. Nashville is also prone to loopholes when defending set pieces, having conceded 11 free kicks and corner kicks in 2022.

6) No Galaxy

Regular season ends: 4 in the Western Conference

strength point: This summer has seen both Los Angeles teams make big-name signings, but the Galaxy seems to have struck a better deal. The arrival of Ricky Puig changed the landscape for Greg Fani’s side as the former Barcelona midfielder settled in quickly. Puig struck up a relationship with Javier Hernandez, who has scored 11 goals in his last 12 matches.

Weaknesses: Galaxy conceded 51 goals in 34 regular season games. Vanney’s team is vulnerable to counter-pressure, giving opponents something to target in a quick transition. If the Galaxy had to grind the results, as the post-season often requires them, they could struggle.

7) Austin FC

Regular season ends: 2nd in the Western Conference

strength point: Austin FC went from the second worst player in the West to the second best player in just 12 months. Only LAFC has scored more regular goals per season in the Western Conference than Josh Wolff, with Q2 Stadium now famous for creating one of the loudest (and greenest) atmospheres in the MLS. Then there is Sebastian Driosi, who has scored 22 goals and five assists so far this year.

Weaknesses: The Real Salt Lake game could be bad for Austin FC in the first round. Wolff’s side can sometimes be too heavy in possession and that could play into the hands of RSL as Pablo Mastroini’s side have proven their ability to spoil matches (see last year’s unexpected post-season tour). They will need to make a conscious effort to keep the ball moving as fast as possible.

8) New York Red Bulls

Regular season ends: Fourth in the Eastern Conference

strength point: The New York Red Bulls Do as the New York Red Bulls do. Their pressure is the thing that could give them a chance in the playoffs with RBNY being among the best at preventing opponents from getting into the passing rhythm. This makes it difficult to beat them. Few MLS teams are as clear on their playing style as Gerhard Strooper’s team which means everyone at XI knows their roles and responsibilities.

Weaknesses: No team has the same amount of postseason baggage. It’s common knowledge that they’ve never been able to secure the MLS Cup despite being a founding member of the league, and Struber might not have the individual talent to end their wait for glory. They also lack the firepower of some of their competitors.

9) FC Dallas

Jesus Ferreira is one of the best young players in MLS. Photo: Jerome Meron/USA Today Sports

Regular season ends: Third in the Western Conference

strength point: FC Dallas has made great strides since finishing 11th in the Western Conference last season. Nico Estevez gave his side a clearer tactical identity, with Jesus Ferreira emerging as one of the best young players in the league (the Al Ittihad striker scored 18 goals in 33 regular season games).

Weaknesses: While the addition of Arriola and Sebastian Lletget has given FC Dallas some much-needed experience, Estevez’s squad is still young. If the Texans can keep their core together, they could challenge the MLS Cup next year, but this year’s playoffs may have come too early in their development as a group.

10) FC Cincinnati

Regular season ends: Fifth in the Eastern Conference

strength point: Cincinnati score goals. A lot of them. After three consecutive seasons of ‘Wooden Spoon’, the appointment of Chris Albright as general manager and Pat Noonan as head coach marked the beginning of a transformation, with the attacking trio of Luciano Acosta, Brenner and Brandon Vazquez arguably the most dangerous in MLS this season. They scored 46 goals and 33 assists.

Weaknesses: If FC Cincinnati’s offensive is a threat to them in every game they play, their defense makes them vulnerable too. The decision-day performance against DC United showed the good and the bad for Noonan’s side, as the opponent did not exit the match. Sensei will create opportunities, but she will also allow a lot of them.

11) Inter Miami

Regular season ends: Sixth in the Eastern Conference

strength point: Gonzalo Higuain enters the playoffs as the hottest striker in MLS. The Argentine will retire after the season is over, but his 14 goals in his last 16 games paint the picture of a player who still has a lot to offer. Higuain’s partnership with Alejandro Pozuelo Inter Miami A different dimension in the second half of the season.

Weaknesses: Only two teams have conceded more regular season goals in the Eastern Conference than Inter Miami. Higuain and Pozuelo make Phil Neville’s side dangerous in the offensive third, but neither player offers much on the defensive side of the ball. Opponents who break the front line of the Inter Miami press will find plenty of room to exploit.

12) Minnesota United

Emmanuel Reynoso plays a crucial role in Minnesota’s playoff hopes. Photo: Anthony Soufli/The Associated Press

Regular season ends: Sixth in the Eastern Conference

strength point: MLS has become the land of the number 10 in recent times and Emmanuel Reynoso is one of the best players in the league. If Reynoso is allowed to play his normal game, Loons has a good chance of running.

Weaknesses: Bakay DeBase’s injury at the end of the season shook Minnesota United’s defense as Adrian Heath’s side became more fragile without the Malian in defense. DeBase allowed Minnesota to play a thin line and keep things compact in midfield. Now, they no longer have that ability and give opponents more time on the ball.

13) Orlando City

Regular season ends: Seventh in the Eastern Conference

strength point: Orlando City has already proven its usefulness in knockout football this year by winning the US Open. They have a knack for producing merchandise when it matters most, as evidenced by their victory over Columbus Crew on Decision Day. Orlando will be underdogs in the playoffs, but that has suited them in the past.

Weaknesses: No team conceded as many goals on the counterattack in the regular season as Orlando City. Oscar Barriga is a head coach for MLS, but he has so far failed to seal the identity of this particular group of players. Orlando wants to be a possession-heavy team, but lacks the talent and conviction to do so.

14) Real Salt Lake

Regular season ends: Seventh in the Western Conference

strength point: Some teams are enjoying post-season pressures and Real Salt Lake was definitely one of those teams last season as they made an unexpected march to the Western Conference Finals with surprising wins over Seattle and Sporting KC. Pablo Mastroeni enjoy playing spoilers and will enjoy the chance to be party players once again at the all-sold-out Q2 Stadium in the first round.

Weaknesses: It goes against the logic that a team that concedes as many chances as Real Salt Lake have made the playoffs. Mastroeni doesn’t have a lot of firepower to draw in the final third either, so if any opponent can block RSL from getting sprinters into the penalty area, they can stop them as an offensive outfit altogether.