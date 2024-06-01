June 1, 2024

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Alliance is expected to win the parliamentary majority

Frank Tomlinson June 1, 2024 3 min read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting at Jeringa Patthar in Sivasagar district in the Indian state of Assam on January 23, 2021.

Peugeot boro | AFP | Getty Images

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears set for a rare third consecutive term in power, with local opinion polls on Saturday suggesting his Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition will achieve a parliamentary majority.

According to a poll summary by local news channel NDTV, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is expected to do so Securing about 365 seats out of 543 seats In the House of Representatives of Parliament. The party or coalition that wins at least 272 votes will form the government. It is possible that the final results expected on Tuesday will differ from the exit poll expectations.

