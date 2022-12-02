Update 1/12/22: After yesterday’s cheeky leak, Capcom has made it official: the smash hit Monster Hunter Rise will be released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on January 20 next year.

It will cost $39.99 (about £33) in each platform carrier’s digital stores, and Xbox Game Pass fans can also rejoice when it comes to Microsoft’s subscription service, for both Xbox and PC, on launch day.

As for Rice Excellent expansion for sunbreakThis, too, is on the way to the newly announced platforms, but it will arrive at an unspecified later date, sometime in “Spring 2023.”

Officially announcing Monster Hunter Rise for Xbox, PlayStation and Game Pass.

Original story 11/30/2022: Monster Hunter Rise excellent The latest entry in Capcom’s long-running series of jumping creatures, it’s said to be coming to PlayStation and Xbox in January next year.

Rise initially launched as a Switch console exclusive last March, with a PC version arriving in January this year. Then both versions received the game Major expansion of Sunbreak in July.

And now it looks like Monster Hunter Rise is ready to spread its Rathalos-sized wings again, with Tom Henderson’s prolific leaker indoor games Capcom will bring the popular title to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on January 20, 2023.

Monster Hunter Rise launched on PC earlier this year.

It is claimed that the current version will be a “4K60 port” with “3D audio,” and that the excellent Rise expansion Sunbreak will hit new platforms sometime in the “spring.”

If Insider Gaming’s claims about the January release are correct, Capcom likely wants to make their big announcement sooner rather than later, which points to a possible reveal during The Game Awards on December 8th.

Monster Hunter Rise has been a huge hit for Capcom on Switch and PC, Its sales recently exceeded 11 million. Sunbreak has sold over 4.4 million copies.