June 11, 2022

Monte Cuzna: Seven killed in helicopter crash in Italy

Seven bodies were found on Saturday, two days after a helicopter crashed in the north Italia.

Five bodies were initially found, according to the National Alpine Cliff and Cave Rescue Corps (CNSAS), but two more bodies were found aboard the ship later on Saturday.

“The helicopter, which has been missing since Thursday 9 June, took off from Lucca airport with seven passengers on board and was found today, on Mount Kosna, completely destroyed,” the Italian National Aviation Safety Agency said in a press release.

The remains were found in Monte Cosna, in the Apennines in the northern region of Emilia-Romagna, a few kilometers from Tuscany.

After 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET), CNSAS tweeted that unfortunately no survivors were found.

The victims are the pilot from the Veneto region and six passengers, four of Turkish nationality and two of Lebanese nationality, who were on a business trip to Italy. CNN affiliate SkyTg24 reported on Saturday that the province of Modena has given the official confirmation.

SkyTg24 reported that the helicopter apparently crashed on the bottom of a creek, Lama, in Passo degli Scaloni, at 1,922 meters above sea level.

The Italian National Aviation Safety Agency said, on Saturday, that it has opened an investigation and sent an investigator to the scene of the accident in which the A119 Koala helicopter occurred, the agency said.

Rescue operations were carried out by CNSAS, the Italian fire brigade, Italian police and members of the Air Force.

“We got some coordinates, went to the place and found everything on fire. The helicopter is inside a ravine, near a creek, we are trying to bring all the rescue teams to reach the area on foot, because it is difficult to get there with the crane,” a soldier said earlier on Saturday, in a video posted on the verified Twitter profile of the Italian Air Force.

