Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman come back as the Dodgers beat the Rays



“,” ProviderName “:” Twitter “,” ProviderUrl “:” https://twitter.com “,” type “:” oembed “,” width “,” width ：550 “,” contentType “:” rich “}, { “__typename”: “Markdown”, “content”: “ Clayton Kershaw It was brought back from the bereavement list on Friday and started. After a stellar April, which helped him win the National League title for the month, Kershaw uncharacteristically struggled in five games in May.



Kershaw got off to a strong start, throwing three scoreless innings thanks to a slider that was sharper than in his last few starts. But in the fourth, Manuel Margo hit a two-run single off Kershaw, and Harold Ramirez hit a two-run homer in the fifth. “,” type “:” text “}, {” __typename “:” Video “,” contentDate”: “2023-05-27T21:58:23.378Z”, “preferPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\” mp4AvcPlayback \”})”: “https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb. com/FORGE/2023/2023-05/27/dd5bf6b8-04434141-b3da4882-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4 “,” type “:” video “,” description “:” Clayton Kershaw takes out a six in five innings from four – Ball run against rays”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”duration”:”00:00:51″,”slug”:”clayton-kershaw-fans-six-x3499″,”flags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-477132″,”title”:”Clayton Kershaw”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:477132″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight-reel-pitching”,”title”:”highlight reel pitching”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”pitching”,”title”:”pitching”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/kd0ohs9jmflwxd6agt2z”}, “title : “Clayton Kershaw fans six”, “perienceSiteUrl “:”/video/clayton-kershaw-fans-six-x3499”}, { “__typename “:” Markdown “,” content “:” The first-balling Hall of Famer has a 5.55 ERA in May after posting a 1.89 ERA in April Kershaw also struggled to pitch deep in games, which has always been one of his strengths He has pitched five or fewer innings in four of his past five starts Kershaw said in n “Personally, It’s frustrating. But today I felt great going out. I got a huge contradiction there. Guys walk four pitches to start innings, get late – not something I used to do and I don’t want to get used to it. I need to figure that out. Whether it’s mental – I need to focus better – or mechanical, I’m not sure. But I need to get back on the plate Drawing to find out.”



But as the Dodgers have done all month, the lineup managed to salvage a starting rotation that Julio Urías and Dustin May are missing.



Max Muncie He had hot bats early on, which is a much-needed development for the Dodgers. Muncie was in the slump 2-for-27 coming into Saturday’s game, but he edged off a no-holds-barred homer by Tyler Glasow to put Los Angeles on the board in the second inning. In the fourth, Muncy turned it back again with an RBI double, later scoring on a wild pitch. “,” type “:” text “}, {“__typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2023-05-27T20:27:06.702Z “,” preferPlaybackScenarioURL({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\” mp4AvcPlayback \”}) “:” https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2023/2023-05/27/663cb7aa-ca60686a-2a85cc0f-csvm-diamondx64-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4 “,” type ” :” video “,” description “:” Max Muncy hits a solo homer to right-center field in the top of the second inning to give the Dodgers a 1-0 lead “,” displayAsVideoGif “,” displayAsVideoGif “,” Duration “:” 00:00:36 ” “,” slug “:” max-muncy-homers-16-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-of-center-field “,”flags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-571970″,”title”:”Max Muncy”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:571970″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”2-yahoo-mlb-ads-feed”,”title”:”2-Yahoo MLB Ads Feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”yahoo-in-game”,”title”:”Yahoo In-Game”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/pue6mudniwpbawxf3xy2”}, “title : “Max Muncy’s solo homer (16)”, “appropriateSiteUrl”: “/video/max-muncy-homers-16-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-center-field”},{“__typename : “Markdown,” “content”: “Then in the seventh, it was time for Betts and Freeman to show, once again, why they are two of the best players in the Majors. Betts drove in Miguel Rojas with one chance to tie the game at 4. Betts is now 14 vs. 36 with 22 RBIs with runners in scoring position this season.”



\”I didn’t know the numbers, but it seemed like if the guys were on base, we’d put together a good run, and there were a number of streaks in those situations,” Roberts said. “. This makes sense to me because it really locks. preferPlaybackScenarioURL ({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”: “https://bdata-producclips.mlb.com/c60b667c-3278-47ce-b5d0-5eca9372ff8b.mp4”, “type”: “video “,”description”: “Mookie Betts hits an RBI single to center field in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4”, “displayAsVideoGif”: false, “duration”: “00:00:17”, “slug” : “colin-poche-in-play-run-s-to-mookie-betts”, “tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-605141″,”title”:”Mookie Betts”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:605141″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”most-valuable-performances”,”title”:”Most Valuable Performances”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/lycn9ozjovwzpubddmcn”}, “title : “Mookie Betts’ RBI single”, “dynamicSiteUrl”: “/video/colin-poche-in-play-run-s-to-mookie-betts”}, {“__typename”: “Markdown”, “content Freeman followed up Bates’ heroics with an RBI double to put the Dodgers ahead. Freeman hit a season-high 16 consecutive games and leads the Majors with 20 doubles. Miguel Vargas added a solo homer in the eighth to give the Dodgers a key insurance run.

\ nThen the Dodgers bullpen office closed things down, although it got interesting in the ninth inning. Tampa Bay was only going 90 feet, but Caleb Ferguson managed to get Ramirez to second to close out the game.”,” type “:” text }, { “__typename “:” Video “,” contentDate “:” 2023-05-27T22:57:32.933Z “,” favoritePlaybackScenarioURL ({\”preferPlaybacks\”:\”mp4AvcPlayback\”})”: https://bdata-producclips.mlb.com/30b1d1f7-2fa7-4c36-929d-a0657a240526.mp4 “,” type “,” video “,” description “,” caleb ferguson pushes harold ramirez to final win 6 dodgers -5 on the rise”, “displayAsVideoGif”: false, “duration”: “00:00:09”, “slug”: “harold -ramirez-ground-into-a-force-out-fielded-by-second-baseman -miguel “,” tags “,” :[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2023″,”title”:”Season 2023″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-657571″,”title”:”Caleb Ferguson”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:657571″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”pitching”,”title”:”pitching”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”wow”,”title”:”wow”,”type”:”taxonomy”}]”,” Thumbnail”: {“__typename”: “Thumbnail”, “templateUrl”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/rghi2wlh0wrue5ssxj3v”}, “title : “Caleb Ferguson nails down save”, “dynamicSiteUrl”: “/video/harold-ramirez-ground-in-a-force-out-fielded-by-second-baseman-miguel”}, {“__typename”: “Markdown,” “content”: “This was a great win for the team,” Kershaw said.



The Dodgers said they were looking forward to this week. While it’s still May, they’re getting a sense of how they are among the best major teams against the Braves and Rays. With a win on Saturday, they’re guaranteed no fewer than 500 records against two of the best teams in MLB, and they can pick up back-to-back wins on Sunday. n

“I think playing these games is always fun, it’s hard,” Bates said. “We don’t need to impress everyone because it’s October and we’ve never been in this situation before, we might not know how to deal with it. … It’s good to play all year long and understand who we are.”, “type “:” text”}],” contentType “:” news “,” subHeadline “:” LA rally past Tampa Bay and have a chance to win the measuring stick series “,” summary “:” ST. PETERSBURG – With a start in the midst of his worst stretch of the season, he’s inundated himself with plenty of responsibilities throughout last two weeks on the Dodgers’ powerful offense.

And it’s rendered again as Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman lead the Dodgers to “,” tagline ({\”formatString\: \”none\”})”:blank,”tags” :[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”juan-toribio”,”title”:”Juan Toribio”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”slug”:”gamepk-718002″,”title”:”2023/05/27 [email protected]”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-477132″,”title”:”Clayton Kershaw”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:477132″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-recap”,”title”:”game recap”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-605141″,”title”:”Mookie Betts”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:605141″},”type”:”player”}]”type”: “story”, “thumbnail”: “https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions}/mlb/o6voucm6xhw5mzkdowi5”, “title”: “Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman key Dodgers return to win over the Rays “}},”Person:518692”:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id”:518692},”Team:119″:{“__typename”:”Team”, “id”: 119},”person:477132”: {”__typename “:”person”,”id”:477132},”person:571970”: {”__typename “:”person”,”id”: 571970},”person:605141″: {“__typename”: “Person”,”id”:605141},”person:657571″:{“__typename”: “Person”,”id”:657571}}} window.adobeAnalytics = { “reportSuiteId”: “mlbglobal08, mlbcom08”, “linkInternalFilters”: “mlb”} window.globalState = {“tracking_title”: “Major League Baseball”, “lang”: “en”} window.appId = ” /* – -> */