More details emerge about Apple’s AI plans in iOS 18

Apple CEO Tim Cook explained that artificial intelligence features will be available soon, and New report from AppleInsider It offers more details about what we might see in the next version of iOS. One big focus will be on Siri, which will reportedly get the ability to analyze and summarize texts within the Messages app.
AppleInsider It was previously said that a similar Smart Search feature would be coming to Safari in iOS 18, allowing users to summarize web pages. Apple’s proprietary Large Language Model (LLM), called Ajax, will power these features. Several research papers published by Apple indicate that the company is working on bringing on-device AI processing to the iPhone AppleInsiderThe report is also in line with this.
The report says that Ajax uses on-device processing to generate simple responses, but may have to contact the server to fetch answers for more complex requests. This could be where Google or OpenAI comes in, as Apple is reportedly exploring deals with the two companies to help bring AI to the iPhone.
Apple’s AI features are also expected to come with a focus on privacy. AppleInsider Reports indicate that Apple will display privacy warnings before Ajax uses information from Safari or Messages. during Apple profits In a phone call Thursday, Cook said Apple still feels “very optimistic” about artificial intelligence and that the company will have some “exciting things” to share soon. He also noted that Apple has “advantages” that will help the company’s AI features stand out, including a “steadfast focus on privacy.”
