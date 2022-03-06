March 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A woman feeds a child as they and other refugees from Ukraine rest at a temporary shelter in the main train station of Krakow, Poland on March 6.

More than 1.5 million people crossed from Ukraine to neighboring countries

Frank Tomlinson March 6, 2022 2 min read

The official Russian news agency, TASS, reported that humanitarian corridors in the southeastern Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovaka will open again today.

Some doubts about the roads heightened after Ukrainian authorities halted civilian evacuations on Saturday, citing Russian ceasefire violations.

“In the morning, humanitarian corridors will be opened again in both Mariupol and Volnovakha,” Eduard Basurin, deputy head of the so-called People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told reporters.

Civilians in the stricken Ukrainian port city of Mariupol are trapped without electricity, water and cannot recover their dead, the mayor of Mariupol said Saturday, as he accused Russia of trying to “strangle” the city by blocking agreed evacuation routes.

Russia agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday to allow civilians to safely leave Mariupol and Volnova, where residents have endured days of intense and indiscriminate bombing.

But the evacuations were paused, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russia of violating the agreement by resuming its attacks, leaving thousands of civilians trapped in what people on the ground described as increasingly dire conditions.

The governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko, said on Sunday on his official Twitter account that another attempt to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the city of Mariupol will begin at 12 noon local time (5 am ET).

Kirilenko said the ceasefire would be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

See also  NATO says Russia is planning 'large-scale attack' on Kiev, warns of 'real danger' of all-out war in Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Kherson was occupied among cities around the world in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

March 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

The increasing isolation of Russian aviation as planes remain in place

March 6, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

American film editor talks about his friendship with the President of Ukraine

March 5, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Heardle: The New Wordle for Music Lovers

March 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Fly me to the moon, let me play among the stars: NASA will send your name around the moon

March 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

UFC 272 results, highlights: Colby Covington grinds down win over Jorge Masvidal to end rivalry

March 6, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Attackers can force Amazon Echos to hack themselves with their own commands

March 6, 2022 Len Houle