More than 200,000 new infections for the fourth day in a row in France

Status Update – New Activities, New Reports and Highlights: Le Picaro Takes the latest developments in the Govt-19 epidemic worldwide.

Europe surpasses 100 million cases milestone, Guadeloupe emissions rate “Above the warning threshold“, And London wants to learn”To live“Virus … Le Picaro Taking the latest information on Govt-19 this Saturday, January 1st.

As the world celebrated the transition to the new year, festivals were canceled or drastically restructured due to the Govt, entering the third year of epidemics with an eruption of pollution, but with frightening signs of hope for 2022. Identical milestone of one million daily cases. Thus the corona virus spread in the last hours of 2021.

Read moreOmigron: South Africa has surpassed the tide, good news for us?

Britain, the US and even Australia, have long sought refuge from the epidemic, breaking records of new cases. France in turn announced Omicron Was now the majority in its territory.

Europe is over 100 million

Current center of Govt-19 epidemic, Europe crossed 100 million cases on Saturday Since the virus was discovered in December 2019 or more than a third of the world’s total pollution. Starting with Denmark (event 2,045), Cyprus (1,969) and Ireland (1,964), all ten countries with the highest number of events in the world are in Europe.

Nearly 200,000 new cases in France

Pollution eruption continues in France: On the first day of 2022, the country again set a record rate of 219,126 new official Covit-19 cases. The number of hospital admissions linked to Covid-19 has increased in the past 24 hours, with a total of 18,811 patients, according to figures released Saturday by the French Ministry of Public Health. Of them, 3,560 patients are in intensive care. In 24 hours, 111 people have been infected with the virus, bringing the total death toll to 123,851 since the outbreak.

Read moreOmigron variant: Fear of an uprising in France, January

For the fourth day in a row, the impact of the Covit-19 in France has exceeded 200,000. This high rate in particular marks the second all-time record after Friday, with only 232,200 new pollutants. Emmanuel Macron warned that day that the next few weeks would be particularly difficult to deal with the resurgence of the virus.

In France, wearing a mask in public is mandatory from the age of six

To deal with this uprising, the government wants to bet on toughening child-related measures. From Monday, Wearing a mask will be mandatory from the age of six Companies open to the public, playgrounds, places of worship, public transportation and outdoors, in areas where chief ministers and mayors have re-established the wearing of masks.

“Warning Gateway” in Guadeloupe

Number of new cases of Govt-19 Multiply by four in four days In the French island of Guadeloupe, a rate “Above the warning thresholdThe authorities have announced. As of December 31, the number of new cases collected in four days was 2,191 (543 cases in 7 days in the last week), and 18,300 were examined. 10-19 year olds and 20-39 year olds represent 65% of these new cases.

Learning to “live” with the virus, London says

New regulations will come into force “As a last resortDespite the increase in Omigron cases in the UK, he said British Health Minister Sajid Javed Saturday. According to him, we need to learn now.To liveCorona virus. “The number of people (people) in the intensive care unit is stable and does not currently follow the path we saw at this time during the alpha wave last year.Sajid Javed said in a column Daily Mail. His country, one of the most affected countries with more than 148,600 deaths from the epidemic, records pollution records every day (more than 189,000 in 24 hours on Friday).

Read moreIn the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson was weakened by an election chamber

உள்ள நாடு “Very strong positionUnlike Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, thanks to a major vaccine campaign that does not impose new restrictions on holidays in the UK. “Restrictions on our freedom should only come as a last resort“Sajid Javed added on the tabloid.The enormous health, social and economic cost of prisons“, He thought it necessary to give way to himself.”Live with the virus“Thanks for the arsenal of vaccines and treatments and the massive screening.

Canada wants to end unemployment benefits for those who have not been vaccinated

The Federal Minister of Employment made the announcement on December 30 Option to terminate employment insurance, All those who lost their jobs for refusing the anti-Govt injection are equal to the unemployment benefits in Canada. Assistance will no longer be available to unemployed people who have been vaccinated, except for those with medical exemptions. “The federal government rules that public assistance is not intended to support people who lose their jobs by refusing the vaccine.Carla Qualtro said.

Police in the Netherlands put an end to an illegal party of hundreds

An illegal party rallied hundreds of people Come celebrate the New Year at an old factory in the center From the Netherlands. Ten police vans intervened to end the party, arresting several. Health restrictions are tight in the Netherlands, where new “ImprisonmentIt was imposed on people a week before Christmas in anticipation of the new wave of Kovit-19 and the spread of the Omigron variant. Locals have identified several vehicles registered in France, Germany, Spain and Italy.

New York: Festivities are held in Times Square

Although Kovid attacked again, The “City that never sleeps” Celebrated the New Year in iconic Times Square in downtown Manhattan, the famous descent from the ball, the countdown and the confetti release.