More than 500 Democratic delegates are backing Kamala Harris, whose first public appearance since Joe Biden's resignation is expected this afternoon.

Rusty Knowles July 22, 2024 2 min read

Obama doesn’t seem to have endorsed Kamala Harris, does he?

For example, unlike Bill and Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama avoided immediately endorsing the vice president for his presidential inauguration. While Democratic delegates will be free to vote during the party’s August 19-22 convention in Chicago, some Democrats fear a showdown between Joe Biden and Kamala Karis could end too quickly. .

A contactedThe former US president pledged his support for the party’s future nominee, but spoke specifically about Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race. “Joe understands better than anyone what’s at stake in this election: If we allow Donald Trump to return to the White House and give Republicans control, everything he’s fought for his entire life and everything the Democratic Party stands for will be at stake.”Barack Obama wrote to welcome the tough decision for his former vice president.

According to him, it is A “A testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a true public servant who once again puts the interests of the American people before his own, and future leaders would do well to follow”. “We will be entering uncharted waters in the coming days. But I have extraordinary confidence in the ability of our party leaders to create a process that produces an exceptional candidate.He further informed about the conference to be held in a month.

But Barack Obama wasn’t the only Democrat to be wary, not immediately endorsing Kamala Harris. New York Mayor Eric Adams declined to answer when asked by CNN on Sunday if he supported the latter’s candidacy. “There is a designation process that must take its course.” He recalled that he was one of the Democratic delegates called to vote during the convention.

