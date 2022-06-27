More than 700 flights canceled on Sunday



New York

CNN Business

–



At least 730 flights across . have been cancelled United States on Sunday In the evening, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights.

CNN has reached out to the three airlines for comment on the flight cancellations.

A Delta spokesperson said: “Delta teams continue to safely manage through the compounding factors affecting our operations this weekend, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our workgroups, weather and air traffic control restrictions.” . “Flight cancellation is always a last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for any disruption to their travel plans.”

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta was affected by the cancellation of cancellations on Sunday.

United Airlines canceled 56 flights on Saturday and 70 on Sunday.

United Airlines said Thursday it will cut 12% of its daily domestic flights from its busy Newark hub. Sale starts in July! And up to about 50 daily flights.

According to FlightAware, 634 flights were canceled on Saturday.