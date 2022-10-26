More than 70,000 civilians fled their homes in Kherson region in ‘one week’, Russian officials say

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: Kyiv says it has recovered the body of an American volunteer killed by the Russian military in late August during a new prisoner exchange with Moscow. According to American press reports, he is 24-year-old Joshua Allen Jones.

Also, the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Presidency, Andriï Iermak, mentions on Twitter That “Ten Ukrainian Soldiers” whose “One officer and nine privates and sergeants” Traded with Russia.

: Rare Pictures. Completed by France Televisions Group Go to the place of detention in Ukraine Sometimes with seriously wounded Russian prisoners. Respect for the Geneva Conventions, the right of prisoners to call their families, care for the wounded… After being criticized on this matter at the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine wants to demonstrate that it respects human rights.

: One week after discharge, “Over 70,000” Citizens in the Kherson region have fled their homes, pro-Russian occupation officials announce. The latter indicated on October 19 that it would begin evacuating civilians on the spot in the face of advancing Ukrainian troops.

: Vladimir Putin conducts a strategic nuclear deterrence exercise. Kremlin website reports. The exercise included the Yars land-based missile system, the Tula nuclear submarine and two Tu-95MS missile carriers, according to Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. Cited by Ministry of Defence.

: The Russian Defense Minister had a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart this morning. Discussed by Sergey Shoigu and Wei Fenghe “The Situation in Ukraine” But accusations from Moscow that Ukraine is preparing “dirty bomb”, Referring to the Russian military in the telegram.

: I thought it was a (great) joke at first, but this Swiss castle sequence, it reminds us My colleague Fabian Magneno told you earlier that it is currently being built in Ukraine, is available. Its real name is “The Fortified Line of Promenthouse”. You can see some pictures Website of this association.

: Hello FI, Switzerland used to have a similar device, the markings of which are still there today: the Toblerone line.

: German automobile group Mercedes-Benz will sell its assets in Russia to a local investor. This was announced today by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade against the background of the attack on Ukraine and Western sanctions.

: “Risk of civil nuclear crisis, especially accident at Zaporizhia nuclear power plant” became “permanent” Alert this morning on franceinfo Edouard Joly, a researcher on armed conflict and philosophy of war at the Institute for Strategic Research of the Military Academy in Ukraine. This expert explains “Ukrainian workers had difficulty accessing facilities“.

: It is nicknamed “Wagner Line”. The Russian paramilitary group By the same name, in mid-October it announced the start of work on the construction of a defensive zone deemed impassable by Ukrainian armored vehicles. The principle is simple: two double rows of pyramidal concrete blocks – “dragon’s teeth” – are completed by a deep trench. Our journalist is Fabian Magneno Let me tell you more here.

