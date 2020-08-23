Morrisons supermarket’s new scheme for customers who can’t wear face masks impresses

For weeks now those entering shops must wear a face mask to help halt the spread of coronavirus.

The Government made it compulsory to wear face coverings when entering all shops back on July 24.

But those exempt from the rule due to medical conditions have faced discrimination when out shopping without a mask.

Anyone who does not have to wear a mask is able to get a card stating as such.

However not all illnesses are always visible in shops, like anxiety, claustrophobia and autism.

Now supermarket Morrisons has announced a new initiative that aims to make life easier for those with hidden disabilities, reports Kent Live.

The supermarket is giving out sunflower lanyards to shoppers with hidden disabilities which indicate they may need additional assistance in store.

Posting on Faceboook the supermarket wrote: “This week, we’re introducing the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Lanyard Scheme in our stores.

(Image: Getty Images)



“It’s an initiative designed to act as a discreet sign that somebody has a hidden disability, such as mental health conditions, autism, dementia or sensory impairments, and may need extra help.

“If you have a hidden disability and would like a sunflower lanyard, please collect one for free from the customer service desk.”

Shoppers are already praising the initiative, and have thanked the supermarket for considering those with hidden disabilities, and for understanding the importance of supporting them.

One person replied: “These are excellent for people with genuine hidden disabilities – my daughter has used one.”

Somebody else wrote: “What a lovely idea well done. Shows up those who are making excuses not to wear a mask and putting others at risk knowingly.”

“I will definitely be popping in my daughter is autistic this would be amazing,” said a third.

Another person commented: “Absolutely brilliant thank you so much! This will help my son tremendously!”