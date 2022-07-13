Moscow and Kiev in search of an agreement to export Ukrainian grain

Brazil wants to buy diesel from Russia

Despite the invasion of Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow, Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia.

The statement comes after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced a deal “almost” A decision is to be made on this matter with Russia.

“Ensure there is enough diesel for the agricultural industry and Brazilian drivers”The minister briefed the media on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting chaired by Brazil.

Russia has been subject to sanctions from the European Union and the United States since its February 24 invasion of Ukraine, but many countries around the world have decided not to use them, driving a wedge into the international unity Washington wants to isolate and condemn Moscow. War.

It’s Brazil “A Strategic Partner” From Russia, a country heavily dependent on fertilizer, the minister recalled.

Facing rising fuel prices and an October presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro – close to Vladimir Putin – announced on Monday that he was on the verge of reaching a deal to buy diesel from Russia in defiance of international sanctions. On June 26, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, the Brazilian president had already received a commitment from Russia to guarantee supplies. “unimpeded” In fertilizer, vital to the powerful Brazilian agricultural industry.