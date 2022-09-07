Moscow and Kiev turned to unexpected arms suppliers

A Ukrainian tank was damaged in a counterattack in Kherson (Ukraine) on August 30, 2022. Laurent van der Stock for “The World”.

This is the unintended consequence of the “high intensity” war the Russians and Ukrainians have been engaged in since February 24 and the launch of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation”. Moscow and Kiev, engaged in a war Europe has not known since World War II, face the threat of some equipment shortages and will not hesitate, according to Western military and intelligence services. Countries like North Korea, Iran or Pakistan need to replenish their arsenals.

According to information classified by Washington, disclosed on Tuesday, September 6 The New York TimesThis is what Russia looks like “Buying Millions of Rockets and Artillery Bombs” from North Korea to provide its forces in Ukraine, a US official said. While no evidence or details were provided in the supplied materials, Pyongyang has the capability to produce 152mm shells, one of the calibers used by the Russian forces, and projectiles for TOS-1 multiple rocket launchers. The Ukrainian front is documented.

In mid-July, White House National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan also assured Washington that it had information implicating Tehran. “Getting ready[ait] To deliver several hundred drones to Russia in a quick timeframe. ” Russian transport planes loaded the drones at an airfield in Iran and flew them to Russia for several days in August.Pentagon spokesman Gen. Pat Ryder confirmed on Aug. 30.

According to military experts, the machines sent by Tehran could be ground attack drones, specifically the Shahed-129, a machine that can fly continuously for up to 24 hours and is considered a rival to the American Predator or Mohajer-6. , a small flying object, capable of carrying four rounds of ammunition. According to the US Department of Defense, these drones have not yet been sent to the front and will experience “Multiple Fractures”, Russians will try to solve. In fact, no images above Ukrainian soil show these objects in action.

“Many things are not made public”

The Russian military is not alone in resorting to chaotic materials. According to documents published on August 30 by a Ukrainian site @UAWeapons, It tracks the weapons used on the front by the two belligerents, and today Q’s forces fire at the Russians with Pakistani-made shells. Pictures and videos recovered from the front and posted on social media show Ukrainian soldiers handling 122 mm projectiles bearing the name Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), none other than a major arms manufacturer in Islamabad.

