Moscow announces ceasefire in Mariupol, Kiev sends 45 buses to evacuate civilians

After the invasion of Ukraine, Donald Trump’s line changed a little. At one Campaign rally in Georgia, March 26The former president started: “I am the only leader of XXIAnd Century under whose command Russia did not occupy any country. During the four years I was in office, China did not invade Taiwan. But because it can happen [Xi Jinping] Do not respect us. ⁇ He then praised Russian President Vladimir Putin once again. “The wise will come up”, He told the crowd. He further added that Putin had done one thing “The big mistake”Although “It sounds like a big deal.”.

Two days before the Russian invasion, Interview with a Conservative RadioHe said he saw Putin “Genius”. When his narrator asks him if he is not afraid “Biden administration dragged down in current military conflict in Ukraine”He responds: “Well, I want to see them send soldiers to our southern frontier. ⁇

On February 24, just hours after the invasion began, he announced during a fundraiser, At his home in Mar-a-LagoIn Florida: “He will invade a country and be punished only in a ridiculous way: it is very clever.”

A few days later, during a speech Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump clarified his point. About Volodymyr Zelensky he said: “He’s a brave man, he’s hanging on.” “The problem is not that Putin is smart, because, of course, he’s smart.”, He continued. According to him, Putin decided to invade Ukraine after seeing the tragic US withdrawal from Afghanistan. “The problem is, our leaders are fools …”, He says before praising the quality of his relations with Putin, Ji Jinping or Kim Jong-un. Finally, in early March, he did not hesitate to compare NATO “ The paper tiger ⁇.

A few more Republicans have set foot in the former president’s ranks. Those who do so have no place in the party, said its former vice president, Mike Pence “Putin apologizes”. South Carolina Senator Lindsay Graham suggested that Putin be assassinated. See also Why your nutella jar is causing great social upheaval in Turkey

The “The Republican majority (…)In Congress, and across the country, it fully supports the Ukrainians and urges the President to take these steps quickly to be courageous.Said on March 20th Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, On the show “Face the Nation”. He also called on the Ukrainians to have more guns, realizing that elected officials such as Madison Cavdorn, who called Volodimir Zhelensky a mob, or Marjorie Taylor Green, who refused to fund Ukraine’s invincible war, did not represent the Republican vision.