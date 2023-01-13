Moscow claims to have captured the city of Soledar; kyiv did not confirm

Cover Image: Ukrainian army tanks in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Evgeny Maloletka / AB

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces captured the city of Soledar. The Russian military said on Friday it had fully captured the city of Solidar. “The liberation of the town of Soledar, crucial to the continuation of the offensive, was completed on the evening of January 12” in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported, Ukrainian officials did not immediately confirm Russia claims to have captured Soledar.

Russia claims to have captured Soledar. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Thursday promised to provide “All That Is Necessary” For soldiers resisting Russian attacks at Soledar and Bakhmout Two cities in the east of the country that Russia is trying to capture at all costs to turn the tide of the war.

Two cities in the east of the country that Russia is trying to capture at all costs to turn the tide of the war. According to Ukrainian officials, More than 500 people still live in Soledar and cannot leave due to heavy fighting . “All the people who wanted to leave, we provided them with transportation.”Pavlo Kyrilenko, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, said.

. “All the people who wanted to leave, we provided them with transportation.”Pavlo Kyrilenko, head of the military administration of the Donetsk region, said. More than half of the members of the European Commission are due to visit Kiev on February 2 Ahead of the summit between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine, for a meeting with members of the Ukrainian government.

Ahead of the summit between the European Union (EU) and Ukraine, for a meeting with members of the Ukrainian government. Like Poland, Finland plans to supply Ukraine with 2 Leopard tanks, President Sauli Niinistö told STT news agency on Thursday. According to him, the number of delivered tanks will be limited because Finland, which is not a member of NATO, shares its border with Russia.

