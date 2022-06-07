Moscow claims to have “completely liberated” residential areas in Siverodonetsk; The death of a Russian general has been confirmed

Hosted live by Ann Gillard and Pierre Bouvier

On June 6, 2022, near the Donetsk frontier in Donbass, the U.S. A Ukrainian soldier covered his ears when the M777 Howitzer caught fire.

Ukrainian forces “Wait” In Siverodonetsk But there are Russians “More and more powerful”So that is the situation “Tough” On the Eastern Front, Volodymyr Zhelensky told reporters in Kiev on Sunday.

Ukrainian troops said in the evening in the neighboring region of Lysyansk, the Ukrainian army. "Our soldiers are in control of Siverodonetsk. Fighting continues in its eastern part."

Regional Governor, Sergei Haitai, The situation was previously reported to have existed “Bad” For the Ukrainians, despite the counter-attack that made it possible to recapture half of this city. Its mayor, Alexander Stryok, told the Ukrainian Free Information Agency (Union) of his role. “Every hour the situation changed” And it“Serious street fighting” Were in operation, as well as a “Artillery Fight”. Mr. According to Haitian, the bombings intensified in the cities of Siverodonetsk and Lysyansk. “Heights” And strategy “Hold the line of defense”.

The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blingen, assessed Monday, June 6th "Reliable" Information that Russia "D" Ukrainian grain exports blocked due to conflict "Sell them for his own profit". "This is all on purpose"He accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of doing so during a virtual conference on food insecurity. "Blackmail" International sanctions against the invasion of Ukraine must be lifted.

