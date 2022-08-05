Moscow expels fourteen Bulgarian diplomats, Erdogan to meet Putin in Sochi

Live hosted by Alexandre Priam

Cover Image: The corn-laden ship “Rogen” left the port of Chornomorsk (Ukraine) on Friday and headed for the United Kingdom. OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP

A total of more than 58,000 tons of maize was loaded in the three barges left their respective ports on Friday morning. Two ships left from Chornomorsk in the south of the country, and the third from Odessa Razoni, left the port on Monday with Ukraine’s first shipment of grain since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Three new loads Karasu, Turkey, Ringaskiddy, Ireland and Teesford, UK.

left their respective ports on Friday morning. Two ships left from Chornomorsk in the south of the country, and the third from Odessa Razoni, left the port on Monday with Ukraine’s first shipment of grain since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Three new loads The European Union (EU) on Thursday, August 4, imposed economic sanctions against the pro-Russian Ukrainian president. Viktor Yanukovych He allegedly played a role in security threats to Ukraine. He led Ukraine from February 2010 to February 2014, then was ousted by a popular uprising against a turn his government took that moved closer to Moscow. The EU says the former president, who lives in Russia, is still playing ” A role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine ».

He allegedly played a role in security threats to Ukraine. He led Ukraine from February 2010 to February 2014, then was ousted by a popular uprising against a turn his government took that moved closer to Moscow. The EU says the former president, who lives in Russia, is still playing ” ». The Southern Ukrainian military command described the situation on the ground “Tense” They said that There was Moscow “Grivi began gathering attack forces in the direction of Rih” . This steel town, where Volodymyr Zelensky grew up, is about 50 kilometers from the country’s southern front line.

. This steel town, where Volodymyr Zelensky grew up, is about 50 kilometers from the country’s southern front line. The United Nations has launched an investigation into the Olenivka prison bombing This, on July 29, resulted in several dozen deaths. Ukraine and Russia have called for the investigation.

This, on July 29, resulted in several dozen deaths. Ukraine and Russia have called for the investigation. to do United States, Senate On Wednesday, a resolution was approved Protocols for the Accession of Finland and Sweden to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). , after the historic decision by these two countries to abandon their neutrality due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Twenty-three of the alliance’s thirty members have already approved the decision.

On Wednesday, a resolution was approved , after the historic decision by these two countries to abandon their neutrality due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Twenty-three of the alliance’s thirty members have already approved the decision. The return to Russia of a Siemens turbine essential to the operation of the Nord Stream gas pipeline “Can not” Due to penalty , says Gazprom. Europeans accuse Moscow of using this as an excuse to delay the turbine’s return and further cut its gas supplies.

, says Gazprom. Europeans accuse Moscow of using this as an excuse to delay the turbine’s return and further cut its gas supplies. The Swiss There are several refineries for recycling and smelting gold bars, It was banned in turn “To buy, import or transport gold and gold products from Russia” .

There are several refineries for recycling and smelting gold bars, . Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian experts on Wednesday inspected a ship near Istanbul carrying the first shipment of grain exported by Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion. The freighter continued on its way to Lebanon and entered the northern entrance of the Bosphorus in the afternoon.

Check out our live stream from yesterday Here.

Read our articles, analyzes and reports on the war in Ukraine

Report. Save or export at a loss, Ukrainian farmers’ dilemma

to analyze. Gerhard Schröder, the former German chancellor, returned from Russia without the media

true Operator Eutelsat cuts broadcast of fourth Russian TV channel at Arkham’s request

true. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz paved the way for continued operation of nuclear power plants

evidences. “If your city is not busy, can you drink on the terrace or go to a party? » : Diary of Two Ukrainian Sisters

true Azov Regiment: Russia classifies Ukrainian battalion as “terrorist organization”.

Map of the war in Ukraine, day by day