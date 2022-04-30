Moscow is increasing pressure on Kharkiv, saying Kiev is a “tactical success.”

Hosted live by Ann Gillard and Laura Motted

Russian forces maintain pressure in eastern and southern Ukraine, especially in the surrounding areas Kharkov, Northeast. Violent explosions were heard overnight from Friday to Saturday in the country’s second city, which had been hit by Russian artillery for weeks.

Despite the situation in the Northeast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky said "Hard", "Our players achieve tactical victories". This is especially the case Ruska Lozova, A village captured by the Ukrainians north of the city of Kharkiv, from where Russian forces say they shelled the city. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the village was liberated after heavy fighting and more than 600 residents were evacuated.

Is Like Mariupol The large port city in the southeast fell mainly into Russian hands, where the evacuation of civilians trapped with Ukrainian soldiers on the Azovstel steelwork was scheduled for Friday, with the Agency France-Press team hearing of heavy bombings on the steel complex. Such action does not seem to be permissible.

Russia confirmed on Friday that it had carried out the bombing Kiev The previous day, he had claimed to have targeted military and strategic objectives. During the full visit of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. The strike that led to the death of a Ukrainian journalist from Radio Liberty is a US – funded identity media.

When Vladimir Putin The United States has refused to negotiate with the Russian president, despite being invited by Volodymyr Gelensky to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia in November. "As if nothing had happened".

The Norway Following in the footsteps of the EU and not being a member of it, it will close its ports to Russian ships, excluding tugboats.

Former U.S. Navy SEAL The 22-year-old was killed in Ukraine, where he left to fight with Russian forces in mid-March, family members said. The Pentagon asked the Americans "Do not surrender" In the country.

More than 5.4 million Ukrainians The United Nations says 57,000 people, including 57,000, have fled the country since the start of the Russian invasion in the past 24 hours.

