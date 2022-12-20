Moscow rejects EU gas price cap

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: It’s time to look at today’s news in Ukraine. Russia has pursued its military strategy there, backed by drone strikes, particularly targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure. We are hosting the rest of the days here.

: In early March, the European Union banned the export of luxury goods worth more than 300 euros to Russia. Despite this ban, most of the goods are available in Moscow. There are many solutions. Explanations.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin pledges to Russia “Not interested” To absorb its closest ally, Belarus. “It doesn’t make sense.”The Russian head of state announced during a press conference with Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko at the end of the talks in Minsk.

: “Russia and Belarus are open to dialogue with other countries, including European countries.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Vladimir Putin for the first time in three years. He invited Westerners “Listen to the Voice of Reason” And calls for closer cooperation with Moscow on vision “Hard Times” Current. Vladimir Putin spoke to him about the issues of economic cooperation between the two countries. In the conflict in Ukraine, Russia can count on the support of Belarus.

: Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Belarus to meet his ally, Alexander Lukashenko, in the conflict in Ukraine. If troops from Minsk are not directly involved in the conflict, the Russian military is using the territory to bomb neighboring Ukraine, kyiv reported. Officials fear that an attack may be launched from the territory of Belarus in 2023. This is the first visit by a Russian president to Belarus in three years.

: According to Rishi Sunak, one should also “Focus on degrading Russia’s ability to reintegrate and resupply, which means attacking its supply chains and removing international support.”.

: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced in Riga (Latvia) that his country will maintain at least the level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023, which is estimated at 2.3 billion pounds. According to him, “The first thing to do is to make sure that we provide more military aid to Ukraine and that this military aid evolves to meet the situation we are facing now.”.

More than 190 states Ratified a historic treaty Specifically aiming to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. Protected areas, pesticides, financial assistance… Here’s what to remember from this text.

• Kyiv was attacked by drones this morning, the Ukrainian capital's military administration announced. The latter urges people to prepare for evacuation. Follow our life.

• Kyiv was attacked by drones this morning, the Ukrainian capital's military administration announced. The latter urges people to prepare for evacuation. Follow our life.



: The Russian military said it shot down four US-made HARM missiles in the skies over the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine. She did not provide further details.

: Ukrainian national operator Ukrenergo reported today that Kiev and ten regions of Ukraine were hit by power outages after a new wave of drone attacks launched by Russia.

: will be carried out by Russian military units “Tactical Exercises” In Belarus, which borders Ukraine, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing the Defense Ministry in Moscow. The announcement comes as Vladimir Putin is expected to meet his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, in Minsk.

• Kyiv was attacked by drones this morning, the Ukrainian capital's military administration announced. The latter urges people to prepare for evacuation. Follow our life.

• Kyiv was attacked by drones this morning, the Ukrainian capital's military administration announced. The latter urges people to prepare for evacuation. Follow our life.

• Agreement in sight? Nations from around the world gathered in Montreal (Canada) for 10 days for COP15. Coming closer to agreement To better protect the planet’s biodiversity. A new version of the text is now presented and the epilogue finally opens.

Finistère and Morbihan have been placed on orange alert due to the risk of rain and flooding. Snowfall Traffic is also disrupted Across the North of France.

: kyiv was attacked by drones this morning. “The enemy is attacking the capital“, the city administration wrote in a telegram. In this case, nine drones “Enemies have already been shot down in Kyiv airspace”, she added. It noted that Russian forces opened fire using Iranian “Shahad” drones.