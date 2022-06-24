Moscow says EU aims to “control Russia” by granting Kyiv candidate status

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: For Germany, Russia uses hunger “Deliberately a weapon of war” And take “Hostages Around the World”. During a conference organized ahead of the G7 summit, German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbach issued a real warning. “Tsunami” Hunger is at risk of hitting some countries. The Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the siege of the Black Sea ports, has pushed up food prices and contributed to global inflation.

Swords, knives, helmets, amber and coins … Stolen works from museums on the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia, before ending up in the hands of private collectors, Found during a search by Ukrainian police, Attorney General Irina Venedikova announced.

: “Europe in June 2022 is very different from January 2022. First, Russia has decided to start a war, but we have made united, highly structured decisions for our union,” he said. Emmanuel Macron said in Brussels.

: Germany is running out of gas and needs to be done “Community’s Hardest Choices” For homes and businesses, Economy Minister Robert Hebeck has warned that Russian supplies could fall further.

: Moscow called it a“Internal Affairs in Europe” Twenty-seven decisions to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova, while at the same time accusing Western nations of wanting to wage war on Russia.

: Ukraine’s accession to the European Union is expected only from 2029, estimates Natalia Forsiok, director of the Government Office for European Coordination. “Before [cette date]This is not possible because a large number of laws have to be passed and enforced. “He said on Ukrainian television.

: Sergei Lavrov also compared the EU to the Nazi regime. “Hitler united a large part of Europe to wage war against the Soviet Union under his banner.”he said.

: “Today, the EU and NATO are uniting such a contemporary alliance to fight Russia and wage war on a large scale.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Azerbaijan.

: The Russian army continues its advance towards the twin cities of Lisztzhansk and Siverodonetsk, and now claims the occupation of the Solot region, a few kilometers to the south. Lieutenant Colonel Andrei Morocco of the Luhansk separatist militia released a video of the local administration’s pedestal, where the Ukrainian flag was replaced by a red banner. “Success”.



Ukrainian forces are ordered to withdraw from the Sivirodonetsk in the east of the country, a scene of fierce fighting with the Russian army. The city, which had been bombed by Russian forces for several weeks, was an important step in their plan to capture all of the Donbass.

One last chance to convince the court: In the November 13 attacks trial, Lawyers for Salah Abdeslam For the only remaining member of the commandos who attacked Paris and Saint-Denis, pleading in the hope of avoiding life imprisonment.

They want higher wages to better deal with inflation. The SNCF unions called today Railway employees are scheduled to go on strike on Wednesday, July 6.

Météo France has updated its forecasts tonight. Only five fields Beware of orange for thunderstorms : Ardèche, Drôme, Isre, Haute-Savoie and Savoie.

: Ukrainian army announces withdrawal from the city of Chevrodonetsk. In the process, separatist fighters in Luhansk announced the appointment of a new interim mayor, Mark Vorgel. “I myself belong to this city, and I have not returned for eight years.”He said, step Russian company RIA Novosti. He says 10,000 more people live in the city, mostly devastated by the fighting.

: Officer of the pro-Russian administration He was killed when his vehicle exploded, This morning in Gershon, southern Ukraine. The victim, Dmitri Savlutchenko, was in charge of sports and youth in the region. Such attacks are on the rise in some areas occupied by Russian forces.

: Prisoners of war or mercenaries? Two former U.S. soldiers captured in Donbass were sentenced to death by a pro-Russian judge in the region. Officials deny the status quo “Prisoners of War”Depriving them of the protection of the Geneva Convention, As Fabien Magnenou explains in her article.







Conservative Party of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Suffered two bitter defeats In partial parliamentary elections. The party leader resigned this morning citing what was the reason "Someone has to take responsibility".

Ukrainian forces have been ordered to withdraw from the eastern city of Siverodonetsk, where there has been heavy fighting with the Russian military.

Météo France has updated its forecast tonight. Seven fields only Beware of orange for thunderstorms : Tarn, Aveyron, Ardèche, Drôme, Isre, Haute-Savoie and Savoie.

Sivirodonestk, located in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, has been suffering for several weeks. A large-scale offensive led by Russian forces.

: The regional governor has announced that Ukrainian forces have been ordered to leave the city of Siverodonetsk.