Moscow says there were no humanitarian corridors in the east on Sunday, destroying a new military plant near Q

The city of Mariupol had a population of more than 440,000 before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. It is estimated that after about two months of siege, about 100,000 civilians were trapped in the port city.

According to David Beasley, managing director of the World Food Program, these 100,000 people are on the brink of starvation and without access to water and heating. “The situation in Mariupol is as serious as it can get. It is simply inhumane.”Once again Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky was taken away in his daily speech.

In terms of the number of people, “Like Mariupol, it could be ten times as porridian”, an area not far from kyiv, destroyed after the attack and the alleged abuse during its occupation, the hammer of the Ukrainian president. Mr. Zhelensky and Ukrainian prosecutor General Irina Venedikova have previously said that Borodianka’s condition was worse than that of Potsdam, where bodies of several civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Given the capability of the Ukrainian forces still in Mariupol, it is very difficult to estimate. The Russians have been claiming that the Ukrainian-occupied port city has been occupied for several days now, with pockets of protest remaining. According to Western military sources, seven days ago another 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers were inside Mariupol, in a defensive position, particularly in the ironworks fitted with deep underground passages. The Institute for War Research (ISW) says Ukrainians have been carrying out attacks in the southwest and east of Mariupol, particularly at the port and the Azovstall metallurgical plant.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday called on the last fighters stationed at the metallurgical compound to stop fighting at 5 a.m. French time on Sunday and evacuate the premises before noon. Except for this pocket of resistance, “The entire city of Mariupol was destroyed by Nazi militants Azov, foreign mercenaries and Ukrainian soldiers.”he said.

As far as we know kyiv has not yet responded to this call to lay down arms.