March 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Moscow seizes luxury Admars Picute watches in response to sanctions

Rusty Knowles March 28, 2022 1 min read

Russian FSB agents raided a local subsidiary of a Swiss watchmaker. The amount seized was several million euros.

Russia launches counter-offensive against sanctions That, too, goes through some of the messages sent to Europe. According to Swiss Press NZZ, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) raided a local subsidiary of luxury watch maker Audemars Piguet and seized a set of watches, some of which sold for hundreds of thousands of euros. In total, the seizure loss for the Swiss company was several million euros.

Officially, Russian officials used customs offenses to justify the search, but Swiss foreign ministry officials saw the decision as “often an arbitrary repression in response to sanctions.”

Switzerland, a staunch policymaker, has finally agreed to follow in Europe’s sanctions against Russia. Banks are required to notify the Ministry of Economy of persons, companies or institutions targeted by sanctions.

Funds have been withheld but not confiscated, and since there is no legal basis for confiscation in Switzerland the disabled assets will be the property of the person concerned.

Founded in 1875, the Audemars Piguet was one of the last major independent Swiss watch manufacturers, often cited with Rolex and Paddock Philippe. The brand stopped its exports to Russia in February.

Thomas Le Roy Journalist BFM Business

See also  Live - Kiev is surrounded by: Follow the news of the war in Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Volodymyr Zhelensky assures Russian media that the question of “neutrality” has been “thoroughly studied”

March 28, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

The head of Ukrainian military intelligence fears that he will leave the country just like Korea

March 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

It shows the strength of the military regime that promises to “destroy” the enemy

March 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

3 min read

Oscar 2022: John Travolta, Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson from Pulp Fiction reunite at the Oscars

March 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Cardinals sign Albert Pujols

March 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Fallout New Vegas Mod adds Elden Ring online messaging system

March 28, 2022 Len Houle
6 min read

Live Updates: The War Between Ukraine and Russia – The New York Times

March 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson