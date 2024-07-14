Moscow warns Germany and Zelensky writes in French

Have you missed the latest on the war in Ukraine? 20 minutes Each evening takes stock for you. Between the strong announcements, the progress on the front lines and the results of the battles, this Sunday July 14th is essential.

news of the day

Little Cold War atmosphere. Moscow warned Europe on Saturday that Washington’s decision to station long-range US missiles in Germany risks exposing the continent’s people above all, whose capitals could become targets for Russia. “It’s a paradoxical situation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. “Europe is a target for our missiles, our country is a target for US missiles in Europe. We have been through this before. We have the ability to control these missiles, but the most vulnerable are the capitals of these European countries.

On the sidelines of a NATO summit, Washington and Berlin announced Wednesday in a joint announcement that Germany would begin “episodic deployments of long-range fire capabilities” in 2026, citing SM-6, Tomahawk missiles and hypersonic weapons under development, increasing the range of capabilities currently deployed in Europe. It will “demonstrate America’s commitment to NATO and its contribution to a unified European deterrence,” the joint statement said.

Number of days

1. Russia on Sunday claimed to have captured a new village in eastern Ukraine, continuing its push into Ukrainian defense lines without making a major breakthrough at this point. “Units of the Vostok group’s troops captured the village of Ourozhaynoye” in the Donetsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced in its daily report.

Sentence of the day

” We will always be grateful for France’s unwavering military, political and other assistance that helped save thousands and thousands of lives in Ukraine. » »

During the July 14 national holiday on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked in French for the “unparalleled help” Ukraine has received since February 2022 against the Russian invasion. “Congratulations to France, President Emmanuel Macron and all French people on National Day,” he wrote on X.

Congratulations to the President of France @Emmanuel Macron And a national holiday for all French people – July 14. France’s leadership in the defense of liberty, equality and fraternity throughout history and today… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Volodymyr Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2024 Click“I accept”You accept the placement of cookies by external services so that you can access content from our partners. See also Pedophilia in the Church: Former Pope Benedict XVI accused of inaction in four sexual abuse cases More information on the Cookie Management Policy page I agree

Today’s trend

Now it’s time to stir up your allies. China and Russia “recently” held joint military exercises in the Pacific, the Asian giant’s defense ministry said on Sunday, noting that the move was not aimed at “any third party”. Two Russian warships have arrived in the Chinese port of Zhanjiang to take part in joint naval exercises, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Saturday.

In addition to the message sent to France, Ukraine is preparing to be the focus of discussions at the summit of the European Political Community (EPC) organized in the United Kingdom. For the first time, NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe are participating. Europe is facing “some of the biggest challenges of our time”, said new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, citing “Russia’s barbaric war” in Ukraine. The Prime Minister has previously said UK support for Ukraine is “unshakable”.