Most up-to-date ByWard Marketplace study phone calls for redevelopment of parkade, expanded pedestrian zones

A draft program to completely transform the ByWard Sector phone calls for a new showcase creating in the coronary heart of the district as part of a transformation of town-owned lands.

The strategy getting circulated for feedback before a last doc goes to council later this 12 months could finally supply a to-do record of beautification projects for an place constantly less than public scrutiny.

“Everyone has an impression about the market place, which tells me men and women treatment,” Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury stated.

The ideas to gussy up the historic market wouldn’t be low-cost.

Fleury explained the advancements come with a total value tag of $200 million.

And, they would probably get many years to completely put into action.

/ City of Ottawa

The largest project proposed by consultants may possibly be the redevelopment of the land at 70 Clarence St., at present house to a municipal parkade with some ground-degree merchants. The program plots a two-to-4-storey “destination building” for the house with the likelihood of owning underground parking.