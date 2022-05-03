Mother 3 producer shares his thoughts on localization and why it didn’t happen

participation in Nintendo Live employment

One of the most wanted GBA sites is the 2006 RPG mother 3. We heard in February about how much game producer Shinichi Kameoka will make I’d love to see this special entry get a global releaseWhy didn’t that happen?

In the last episode of Kit & Krysta Podcast on YouTubeDuring a fan Q&A segment, Kameoka was asked why he thinks Mother 3 hasn’t been released outside of Japan yet. Here is the full exchange:

“A question Kameoka (I’m sure a lot of people will ask) – any idea why Mother 3 isn’t released outside of Japan? And what are the chances of its release, in your opinion? I would really like to support it and recommend it to friends”

Shinichi Kamioka: “Personally, I think Mother 3’s biggest selling point is Shigesatao Itoi’s unique writing style; translating the charms and nuances of his writing into other languages ​​is quite challenging, and perhaps that’s why it took so long to look at Mother 3’s international editions.”

With no official release locally yet, fans here in the West have taken matters into their own hands quite nicely Fan-made translation correction. Former President of Nintendo of America As Reggie previously joked about the return of Mommy 3.

Would you like to see Mother 3 make her way to the West? Did you ever think it would happen? Leave your thoughts below.