Mozilla challenges Russian censorship and brings back Firefox extensions

Challenging “persistent requests” from Russia’s media regulator Roskomnadzor, Mozilla He said This week it will restore local access to five add-ons that circumvent censorship.

Mozilla has pulled Firefox extensions, incl Track Sgt And Bypassing censorship on Runet– in Russia earlier this month without directly notifying its developers, Record Reported for the first time.

Citing “recent regulatory changes in Russia,” Mozilla told the Russian news outlet Kommersant On June 6, it said its decision to write off the extensions was temporary. At the time, the company said it was “carefully considering next steps, keeping in mind our local community,” according to an automated translation of the story.

Mozilla appeared to be referring to the phrase “regulatory changes.” Russia ban on March 1 Websites and advertisements that provide information about virtual private networks, or VPNs. The affected extensions provide access to websites blocked in Russia, including Tor sites and “opposition political libraries, encyclopedias, and websites.” At least two of the extensions are open source and simultaneously accessible on the web Owned by Microsoft Code repository github.

Mozilla did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment on its latest decision.

However, in a belated response to the angry comments Its support forumAs users questioned the company Open Internet PledgeMozilla will restore access to the extensions, said Edward Sullivan, director of community and developer relations.

“We are committed to supporting our users in Russia and around the world and will continue to advocate for an open and accessible Internet for all,” said a statement published by Sullivan on Thursday. “Users should have the freedom to customize and enhance their online experience with add-ons without undue restrictions,” he adds.

Along with Tor, Russia has censored access to a wide range of popular websites and services, including… Pornhub, cable, Stock struggle, Some Facebook pagesAnd Google News.