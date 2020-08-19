MPay to permit e-wallet payments for supermarket chain Hero Market place

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Fintech business ManagePay Units Bhd (MPay) has inked a deal with supermarket chain Hero Sector to empower the latter’s retail assets in Malaysia with e-wallet cashless payment abilities.

Hero Market place operates 24 supermarkets in Klang Valley, 3 supermarkets in Johor and 1 supermarket in Penang.

In a submitting with the bourse yesterday, MPay reported the shift was in the spirit of embracing the rising digital economic climate ecosystem.

It explained the collaboration would see Hero Marketplace retailers in Malaysia supplying numerous card and e-wallet Payment Acceptance including Mastercard, Visa, MyDebit, Enhance, Contact n’ Go e-wallet, GrabPay, and extra to their clients.

“With the growing demand from customers for far better electronic payment answers across the country, we are enthusiastic to give an enhanced and far more seamless buying practical experience to Hero Market’s buyer base” mentioned

MPay’s founder and Running Director Datuk Chew Chee Seng.

MPay was previous traded at 16.5 sen, offering it a current market capitalisation of RM117.23 million.