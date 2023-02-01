Mr. Best’s latest charity stunt is drawing criticism of the American healthcare system

Mr Best, a YouTuber known for his extravagant gifts and philanthropic moves, paid for 1,000 surgeries to cure his “curable blindness” in his latest video. Although it was praised by many viewers, the stunt drew mixed reactions on social media.

Some critics have questioned whether Mr. Best’s good deeds are just for the views. Others questioned why surgery was inaccessible, using Mr. Best’s video as a catalyst for discussion of health care in the United States

Mr Best – whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson – did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many people with cataracts can be “cured” with a 10-minute surgery, Donaldson said in a video released Sunday. Cataracts, which can cloud vision by blocking the lens of a person’s eye, are one of the leading causes of visual impairment and blindness, according to World Health Organization.

“We have all the techniques to fix it,” Mr. Best said, by replacing the cloudy natural lens with a clear artificial lens.

“Unfortunately, approximately half of the population with curable blindness does not have access to this surgery,” he said. So I wanted to bring this to as many people as possible.”

The creator’s video is the latest in a series of extravagant – and widely criticized – stunts.

In 2021, he hosted A.J Realistic Squid Inspired by the South Korean Netflix drama, which follows impoverished participants as they compete in life-or-death “games” for the chance to win a fortune. Mr.Beast winners competed in non-lethal challenges with the hope of winning $456,000. Although his video garnered hundreds of millions of views, many criticized him for missing the point of the show, which was a critique of wealth disparity in Korea.

Donaldson is also known for his charity videos. his second channel, Charity monsterShe donates all of her proceeds to various charitable causes.

However, the recent video he posted has stirred him up some online for accusing him of being “philanthropic of opinions”.

“There is a realization that we have moved to a native ad model for charity,” a Twitter post read user books. “We can never separate business of kindness from brand building again.”

“It’s the never-ending cycle of content creation that makes Mr. Beast feel so treacherous,” a Twitter user said separately. tweet. “The basic idea is that if the camera is not turned on to feed the machine nothing will happen. The wretch thinks we depend on YouTube views rather than the competent government for help.”

Others online have not directly criticized Donaldson, but have expressed frustration with the fact that the video exists.

Neshill Strymer and political analyst Hasan Baker called it an “extremely frustrating concept” in A last stream.

“I watched the video and I’m filled with outrage, that we locked access to the 10-minute action because we paywalled it and decided some people simply couldn’t get it,” Baker said. “It’s so frustrating that it’s up to, say, one person on YouTube to decide to get content out of it, that people who are very poor can’t see.”

Artist Brandon Bird chirp That he believes that in a “healthy society”, such a trick would have no need to exist.

“People will have surgery when they need it,” he wrote, “no misfortune or good deeds will be shown to get views, and (something I think is not commented on) you don’t need to be huge to do a good thing.”

in Tweet on MondayDonaldson hinted at the backlash to the video.

He wrote: “Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money

I – well, I’m going to use my money to help people and I promise to give you all my money away before I die. Every penny.

Twitter – Bad MrBeast”.