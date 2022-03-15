‘Ms. Marvel Intro: The first Muslim superhero to appear in the MCU on Disney+

In 2013, Marvel Comics introduced Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teenager from New Jersey who is in love with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. By 2014, Kamala had superhero abilities, her own solo series and her nickname Superheroes – Mrs. Marvell Making her the first Muslim superhero to headline a Marvel comic book.

Nine years later, Kamala made history again in ‘Ms. Marvel, the latest Disney Plus series from Marvel Studios which debuted its trailer on Tuesday. The series will begin on June 8.

newcomer Iman Villani She won the title role after extensive research by Marvel Studios. She is joined by her new face, Sagar Sheikh as her older brother Aamir, Mohan Kapoor (Disney Plus Hotstar series “Crime Next Door”) and Zenobia Shroff (“The Big Sick”) as her parents Munibeh and Yusuf, Matt Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as best friend. She has Bruno, and Aramis Knight (“Into the Badlands”) as the guard known as the Red Dagger.

The trailer is set on “Blind Lights” The Weeknd, with Kamala in the high school guidance counselor’s office while speech bubble doodles, hearts, and devil horns appear on screen. Kamala is described as a day-dreaming superhero, but at some point she gets weird cosmic powers, like the ability to unleash blasts of energy and create glowing springboards to walk through the air. Later in the trailer, she’s got a meticulous red-and-blue comic costume and throws some cosmic punches with a giant glowing fist.

Bisha K. Ali (“Four Weddings and a Funeral” for Hulu) serves as executive producer and lead writer, and the six-episode first season was directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Shenoy (Academy Award-winning director of the documentaries “Save a Face” and “Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness”) , Mira Menon (“for all mankind”), Adel Al-Arabi and Bilal Falah (“the bad boys for living”).

Marvel initially announced that “Ms. Marvel” would premiere in late 2021, but after the pandemic flooded the calendar with nine Other films and series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio pushed the series into the summer of 2022. This also brings the show closer to “marvelsThe feature film sequel to the February 2023 debut of ‘Captain Marvel’, which will feature Fellaini alongside Brie Larson Carol Danvers and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (from WandaVision).

Watch the trailer below.