MultiVersus announced new outfits, styles, and more in Season 1, including LeBron James as Robin

Bugs must be a Valkyrie too























After what appeared to be a very successful open beta launch, Warner Bros. A surprising announcement was that it would delay the release of the game’s first season content earlier this week, but now we can see exactly what the first big update will do. entails.











During Evo 2022 A side tournament, MultiVersus showcased new modes, outfits, and more that will come along Rick and Morty In the first season roadmap.



















It hasn’t been confirmed if these are the only new pieces on the way, but WB has revealed Robin’s costume for LeBron James and Valkyrie Brünnhilde for Bugs Bunny as well as additional banners and icons.





Competitive players will also be happy to know that the Ranked Mode will officially drop in Season 1, and there’s a Classic Arcade mode on the way as well – but what that entails isn’t shown yet.







We will let you know the timing as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience and enthusiasm and look forward to revealing Season 1 very soon! (3/3) – MultiVersus (multiversus) August 4, 2022





MVS Season 1 was originally supposed to release sometime this month in August with new character Rick, but the developers are promising to update the update date.”very soon. “





It could be once the Evo Tournament for MultiVersus ends tonight, so we’ll update this story if/when more information is revealed.













