Musical movie ‘Villain’ released in two parts – Deadline

This is something that hasn’t been done in a musical before: my world She’ll launch her feature in a great Broadway musical evil In two parts on December 25, 2024 and December 25, 2025. It is a daring swing of a musical, which has recently been very perilous on screen. However, this depends on the legacy of the masses.

John M Cho directs The Untold Story of The Witches of Oz, Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The pic is based on the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the screen by stage production book writer Wayne Holzman and Academy Award-winning composer and songwriter Stephen Schwartz.

Universal Pictures



Those two-part movies are usually block-level YA movies based on books, i.e. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows And The Hunger Games: Muckingjai. While those were massive successes, the plan faltered with Lionsgate’s third plan forked Movie, Guardian which slipped at the box office with $66 million domestic and $179 million global. The second half of Shailene Woodley’s movie was never made, given how this picture fell apart, but the situation there was that third Veronica Roth forked A novel that deeply divided fans.

Knock on wood, but work evil’It’s advantage is that it has nearly $3 billion in Broadway musicals that have been watched by more than 30 million people worldwide.