Myanmar military junta turns Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial into a prison

“By law, this has been confirmed [Suu Kyi] He was taken to prison. “She has been placed in a well-separated prison,” Major General Zaw Min Tun said in a statement.

Since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, Suu Kyi has been under house arrest at an undisclosed location in the purpose-built capital, Naypyidaw.

A source familiar with her cases told Reuters on Wednesday that Suu Kyi’s transfer comes after Myanmar’s military rulers ordered the transfer of all legal proceedings against her from a courtroom to a prison.

The source, who requested anonymity due to sensitivities about the trial, said the sessions will be transferred to a new special court in Naypyidaw prison.

“The judge announced the completion of the construction of a new building for the court,” the source told Reuters.

Suu Kyi’s marathon court proceedings are taking place behind closed doors with only limited information reported by state media. A gag order has been placed on her lawyers, who are only allowed to contact her on trial days.

It is not clear how much Suu Kyi knows about the crisis in her country, which has been in chaos since the coup, with the military struggling to consolidate power and facing increasing resistance from militia groups.

Western countries described the convictions as sham and demanded the release of Suu Kyi. The military says an independent judiciary is giving it due process.