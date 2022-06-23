June 23, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Myanmar military junta turns Aung San Suu Kyi's trial into a prison

Myanmar military junta turns Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial into a prison

Frank Tomlinson June 23, 2022 2 min read

“By law, this has been confirmed [Suu Kyi] He was taken to prison. “She has been placed in a well-separated prison,” Major General Zaw Min Tun said in a statement.

Since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021, Suu Kyi has been under house arrest at an undisclosed location in the purpose-built capital, Naypyidaw.

Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who turned 77 on Sunday, has been accused With no less than 20 criminal offenses the sentence can reach the maximum that can reach more than 100 years.
Include kit Corruption charges and violations of election laws and state secrets. She denies all charges.

A source familiar with her cases told Reuters on Wednesday that Suu Kyi’s transfer comes after Myanmar’s military rulers ordered the transfer of all legal proceedings against her from a courtroom to a prison.

The source, who requested anonymity due to sensitivities about the trial, said the sessions will be transferred to a new special court in Naypyidaw prison.

“The judge announced the completion of the construction of a new building for the court,” the source told Reuters.

Suu Kyi’s marathon court proceedings are taking place behind closed doors with only limited information reported by state media. A gag order has been placed on her lawyers, who are only allowed to contact her on trial days.

It is not clear how much Suu Kyi knows about the crisis in her country, which has been in chaos since the coup, with the military struggling to consolidate power and facing increasing resistance from militia groups.

See also  Pre-market stock: the war in Ukraine made Russian assets toxic

Western countries described the convictions as sham and demanded the release of Suu Kyi. The military says an independent judiciary is giving it due process.

CNN’s Helen Reagan and Hannah Ritchie contributed reporting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Afghanistan earthquake: Taliban appeal for more aid as death toll rises | Afghanistan

June 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Putin says Russia is redirecting trade to China and India

June 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
5 min read

Ukraine war news: Russia seizes more land as it nears full control of Luhansk

June 22, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

3 min read

Tony Seragoza, former NFL player and side reporter, has died at the age of 55

June 23, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Wild Ford SuperVan revealed with 1,973 horsepower

June 23, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Myanmar military junta turns Aung San Suu Kyi’s trial into a prison

June 23, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Kovit: Hydroxy chloroquine kills 16,000? “We may have lost luck to people who thought they were being protected,” said Professor Fontaine.

June 23, 2022 Rusty Knowles