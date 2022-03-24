March 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mysterious "alien radio circuits" appear in space

Mysterious “alien radio circuits” appear in space

Cheryl Riley March 24, 2022 2 min read

Space puzzles introduce a new phenomenon to the list…astronomers have documented something called “single radio circuits”…and there’s a lot of head scratching going on.

ORCs were first discovered by astronomers in 2020, using the Australian SKA Pathfinder Telescope… operated by the Australian national science agency, CSIRO.

The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization believes that it takes a billion years for something like this to reach its maximum size, spanning about 16 times larger than the Milky Way. It has already expanded beyond multiple galaxies.

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory’s MeerKAT telescope was able to get a better shot.

Researchers have some theories … It is either the result of an explosion in the center of the galaxy, or jets pushing energetic particles, or as a result of a stellar explosion shock wave caused by the formation of new stars.

Ray NorrisD., a professor at Western Sydney University and CSIRO, says “We know that ORCs are rings of faint radio emissions that surround a galaxy with a hyperactive black hole at its center, but we don’t yet know what causes them, or why they occur so rarely.”

So far, only 5 individual radio circuits have been observed, all by telescopes observing through radio wavelengths. Visible, infrared, and X-ray telescopes have not yet documented ORCs.

See also  A massive solar explosion captured by a solar-powered spacecraft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

A dinosaur bigger than a T. rex swam and hunted underwater

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Pizza dough: Scientists have created a yeast-free dough that rises

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

There is amazing detail lurking in Juno’s latest images of Jupiter

March 23, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Quavo Says Grammys Don’t Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince’s Concert

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mysterious “alien radio circuits” appear in space

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

J.D. Makisch returns to Washington leaders for ‘unfinished business’

March 24, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

You can spin the gear in Notepad for Windows 11 which is fun

March 24, 2022 Len Houle