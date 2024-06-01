Mysterious Dyson balls could have another explanation, say scientists: ScienceAlert

Dyson Spheres have been a puzzling digression in the search for alien intelligence. Seven stars have recently been identified as possible candidates, with most of their radiation emitting in the infrared wavelengths.

This is likely a sign of heat from the spacecraft’s array around the star, but unfortunately, a new paper has another, slightly less exciting explanation; Dust blocking galaxies.

There are a number of ways to hunt aliens and one of them is to look for signs of large-scale projects in space. Enter the Dyson domain. The idea was first proposed by Freeman Dyson in 1960 to describe that advanced civilizations would place energy complexes and even habitats around a star to harness its power.

Eventually, this infrastructure would likely surround the entire star, and Dyson reasoned that it would be possible to detect a signature such as an excess of infrared light.

The Hephaestus Project results revealed the seven M-type stars from a sample of 5 million stars discovered by Gaia. The astronomical satellite has been used to map the stars in the Milky Way and has been of great benefit to many researches.

Data from 2MASS (Nine Micron Sky Survey) and WISE (Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer) were also used to identify stars that appear to display the expected excess of infrared radiation.

in The last sheet By lead author Tongtian Ren and his team, they explored the results of the project and delved into the potential nature of the candidate areas. The team matched information from Very Large Sky Survey (VLASS) data and several other radio surveys of the sky.

They searched for radio sources within a 10 arcsecond radius of the candidates’ Gaia sites. Note that the full moon is 1860 arcseconds across.

Radio sources were found for three of the candidates, A, B and G. The accuracy of the sources was within 4.9, 0.4 and 5 arcseconds, respectively, and candidate G was found in multiple radio surveys. The team’s conclusion is that the seven stars are unlikely to be Dyson balls but are instead some kind of extragalactic phenomenon. The most likely explanation is the presence of a distant galaxy obscured by dust!

The presence of dust would contaminate the distribution of infrared energy in the spectra of the two objects. The other candidate, candidate B, is also thought to be a distant galaxy but lies within a very close line of sight of an M-type dwarf star.

Very similar to Candidates A and B, Candidate G has a spectrum that reveals loud active galactic nuclei with ultralight jets extending outward. The galaxies are likely distant quasars emitting huge amounts of radiation, but opaque hot dust clouds block most of the radiation, except infrared.

What about the other four candidates? To date, no matching radio source has been found. This does not mean that the model of a hot, dust-shrouded galaxy is an insufficient explanation, but rather that potentially higher-resolution radio surveys are needed.

Of course, it may also be the case that they are technological fields orbiting distant stars. As much as I would love for this to be true, there is no evidence of it yet.

This article was originally published by The universe today. is reading Original article.