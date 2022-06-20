Naftali Bennett dissolves the Israeli government by holding new elections

Placeholder while loading article actions

TEL AVIV – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Monday that they intend to dissolve the Knesset next week, paving the way for a fifth round of general elections in less than four years. If the dissolution of Parliament is voted on, Lapid will become interim prime minister, although Bennett will still be in charge of Iran’s portfolio, as specified in their power-sharing agreement. The elections are likely to be held on October 25, according to Israeli media.

“We have a country that needs to run,” Bennett said in a televised joint statement with Lapid, just as the lights in the press room turned off for a moment. “What a symbol,” Lapid said.

Bennett and Lapid said earlier that they did “stressful choices for stability” their coalition, made up of an ideological landscape of parties, including left-wing peace activists, right-wing supporters of Jewish settlers, and, for the first time in Israel’s history, an Arab Islamic party. He united the alliance a year ago due to his desire to oust former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett listed the government’s achievements, including success in “preventing the signing” of a new nuclear deal between Iran and world powers “without destroying relations with the United States.”

And since the nuclear talks froze in March, the International Atomic Energy Agency said earlier this month, Iran had scrambled to secure a “significant amount of enriched uranium”. Under the original agreement, Iran agreed to strict limits on the quantity and quality of enriched uranium it possesses. See also Disgraced South Korean ex-President Park returns home after prison

For weeks, Israel’s ruling coalition teetered on the brink of collapse as three members, including two from Bennett’s own right-wing right-wing party, defected, stripping the government of a majority and its ability to pass legislation.

To hasten the coalition’s demise earlier this month, Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israel’s history, rallied his party and other normally pro-settler opposition lawmakers to vote against a normally uncontested measure allowing civil law enforcement of Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank.

Bennett said in the televised statement that the expiration of the West Bank law would have led to “damage to Israel’s security and the consequent chaos that I cannot allow.” The dissolution of the Knesset, expected next week, means an automatic renewal of the law.

“It’s good news for millions of Israeli citizens,” Netanyahu said in a video post on Twitter. “A government that will restore the national pride of the citizens of Israel, so that you can walk the streets with your heads held high.”

What we have to do today is to return to the concept of Israeli unity. “Not to allow dark forces to tear us apart from within,” Lapid said in the televised statement, referring to the division that has deepened over Netanyahu’s 12-year premiership.