Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, arrives in Taiwan; China announces “targeted military operations”.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, upon her arrival in Taiwan on August 2, 2022. AFP / Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

His arrival is no longer in doubt. US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2. The footage broadcast live on TVme Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu congratulated Pelosi, 82.

Upon his arrival, a senior US official said his visit showed “Unconditional Support” United Nations ” For Taiwan’s Democratic Dynamics”When he confirms his arrival “Contrary[sait] » Not America’s policy toward China. “The United States continues to oppose any attempt to change the status quo.” On the island, he added. Taipei also welcomed the show of support “certain” United Nations.

Immediate condemnation of China

A U.S. military plane carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepares to land at Chungshan Airport in Taipei on August 2, 2022. SAM YEH / AFP

Beijing immediately condemned this approach “Very Dangerous” of America and announced “Targeted Military Operations” target “Resolutely uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely defeat external interference and separatist attempts at ‘Taiwan independence'”.

Earlier, Beijing said “The United States certainly has a responsibility [des conséquences de la visite] China’s sovereignty and security will be undermined at a price that will have to be paid.”, in the words of Chinese diplomatic spokeswoman Hua Chunying. To back up their message, the Chinese military posted a martial-toned video online on Monday, showing fighters shouting that they are ready for battle, fighters taking off, paratroopers jumping out of planes or raining missiles destroying various targets.

On Tuesday evening, China announced that 21 military aircraft had entered its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADZ), an area larger than its airspace and overlapping in some places with China’s own ADIZ. Just before the landing announcement Mme Pelosi was previously reported by Chinese television channel CGTN “Chinese Su-35 fighter jets” were active “Crossing the Taiwan Strait”It separates mainland China from the island, which Beijing claims.

Although most observers see the likelihood of armed conflict as low, U.S. officials have said the Chinese military is preparing for a show of strength, such as missile launches in the Taiwan Strait or massive air incursions around the island. On Tuesday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said in a statement, “for sure” To defend the island against Chinese threats.

Constant threat

Taiwan and mainland China have been ruled separately since the Communists seized power in Beijing in 1949, and the Nationalist government fled to the island. But Beijing considers the island part of its territory, subject to re-annexation by force if necessary. 23 million Taiwanese live under the constant threat of invasion by China, a fear that has been reinforced since the coming to power of President Xi Jinping, who has made reunification a priority.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against a visit by the senior official, which could be interpreted as a recognition of the island’s sovereignty and therefore a major provocation. Last week, during a telephone conversation with the President of the United States, Mr. Xi called on the US “Don’t play with fire”.

Washington is practicing a diplomatic approach to Taiwan“Strategic Ambiguity”Beijing’s recognition of the only Chinese government continues to provide decisive support for Taipei, but refrains from saying whether or not it will defend the island militarily in the event of an invasion.

Tuesday, 7e The US Navy tweeted that the USS aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, has been sailing in the area since early July and was in the Philippine Sea south of Taiwan. He was accompanied by the destroyer USS Higgins, which is part of its airborne group, said a US Navy official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Additionally, a Marine Corps amphibious ship, the USS Tripoli, was traveling east of Taiwan at the same time, the US Navy official added. The Pentagon assured that the presence of the two ships in the area was not connected to the visit of Mr.me Pelosi.

Russian support for China

Nancy Pelosi is the most senior US official to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997. If the White House is embarrassed by the situation, its national security spokesman, John Kirby, said on Monday that M.me Pelosi had “Right to Taiwan”. “There is no reason for Beijing to make this trip, which does not denigrate the nature of the crisis, from long-standing US doctrine.”he added.

“The US side has betrayed its word on the Taiwan issue”, however sadly, Tuesday, Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, before Nancy Pelosi arrived. He refers to the US commitment since 1979 to have official relations with Taiwan. “As we see, such a visit seems very dangerous and very provocative”Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun said at a press conference.

On Tuesday evening, Russia expressed its support for China, believing that Beijing has the right to take measures to protect it. “Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity”. For the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mme Pelosi in Taiwan is a “Clear Provocation”.