June 12, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA and Boeing are evaluating the potential effects of helium leaks on the Starliner

NASA and Boeing are evaluating the potential effects of helium leaks on the Starliner

Cheryl Riley June 12, 2024 3 min read

Boeing’s Starliner capsule continues a thorough inspection during its first-ever astronaut mission.

Starliner launched on June 5, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams to the International Space Station (ISS) for a cruise known as the Crew Flight Test (CFT).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Engineering as the leading earthquake prediction

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Hubble reveals ancient witness to galaxy merger

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Death of William A. Anders, 90; He flew in the first manned orbit of the Moon

June 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Chicago Park District issues statement after Riot Fest says it will leave Douglas Park – NBC Chicago

June 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

NASA and Boeing are evaluating the potential effects of helium leaks on the Starliner

June 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Kuwait Building Fire: Dozens killed

June 12, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
4 min read

Jerry West, NBA legend, dies at the age of 86

June 12, 2024 Joy Love