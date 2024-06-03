NASA and Boeing have set a new date for Starliner crew flight testing

NASA, Boeing and the United Launch Alliance have set a new launch date for the Starliner crew flight test after another scrub this weekend. The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is now scheduled to launch at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Butch Wilmore and Sonny Williams will be aboard the Starliner spacecraft on its journey to the International Space Station and back. The final launch attempt on Saturday, May 31, was canceled after some ground support equipment failed just minutes before launch. ULA said its teams worked through the night to identify the problem and were able to replace the faulty power supply system in ground operations computers. ULA said the system is now operating normally after a number of functionality checks. The launch attempt on June 5 was 90% successful. A chance for favorable weather conditions, according to the US Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron. Another launch opportunity is available at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, if needed.

NASA, Boeing and United Launch Alliance have set a new launch date for the Starliner crew flight test after another scrub this weekend.

The Boeing Starliner spacecraft is now scheduled to launch at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sonny Williams will be aboard the Starliner spacecraft on its journey to the International Space Station and back.

The final launch attempt on Saturday, May 31 was canceled after some ground support equipment failed just minutes before launch. ULA said its teams worked through the night to identify the problem and were able to replace the faulty power supply system in ground operations computers.

ULA said the system is now operating normally after a number of functionality tests.

The June 5 launch attempt has a 90 percent chance of favorable weather conditions, according to the U.S. Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron.

Another launch opportunity is available at 10:29 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, if needed.