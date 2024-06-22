June 22, 2024

NASA and Boeing postpone Starliner astronaut landing again, to study helium leak and propulsion problems.

Cheryl Riley June 22, 2024 3 min read

The first astronaut mission for Boeing’s Starliner capsule has been extended again.

Starliner will remain docked with the International Space Station (ISS) until at least July 2, about a week later than the previously announced target date of June 26. The additional time will allow Boeing and NASA more time to evaluate the many issues that have arisen with the vehicle.

