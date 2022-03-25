March 26, 2022

NASA emails reveal internal discussions about calls to rename the James Webb Space Telescope: report

Cheryl Riley March 26, 2022 3 min read

New documents indicate that NASA officials have dismissed concerns raised by the LGBTQ community about the name of its newest observatory, the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA was aware that discrimination against LGBT people had occurred at the agency under the leadership of 1960s Director James Webb when it was Refused to delete the man’s name New documents obtained by Nature reveal its main mission.

