July 3, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

NASA launches the Artemis 1 mission on the moon from the launch pad (photos)

Cheryl Riley July 3, 2022 3 min read

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket is no longer on the launch pad.

Artemis stack 1 – A space launch system A rocket (SLS) topped by the Orion crew capsule – Pad 39B departed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida at 4:12 a.m. EDT (0812 GMT) on Saturday (July 2).

