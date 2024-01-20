January 20, 2024

NASA loses contact with the Ingenuity Mars helicopter

January 20, 2024

NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has remained isolated from the outside world.

Ingenuity's operators lost contact with the 4-pound (1.8 kg) helicopter on Thursday (Jan. 18), near the end of its 72nd Mars mission.

