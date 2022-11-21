NASA orders pressure not to photograph the launch site after the moon mission has launched

What do they not want us to see?

No pictures, please

NASA banned the press from filming the launch site of its Space Launch System afterward Agency strengthened Artemis I Moon mission in space earlier this week.

Several space reporters said on Twitter that the agency sent them a message telling them they were forbidden to photograph the Artemis 1 launch tower after liftoff.

“NASA has not given a reason,” Eric Berger, Ars TechnicaSenior Space Editor, chirp. The reporter added that according to his sources, the ban was apparently an attempt to save face after the launch destroyed the tower.

“So sources now say yes, Launch Complex-39B’s turret was damaged during Artemis I launch Wednesday morning,” tweeted Berger. “Basically, there were leaks and damage where there weren’t supposed to be leaks and damage.”

Harmful reports

Later, Washington Post Space Reporter Christian Davenport posted a statement From NASA which appears to support Berger’s sources, though he stresses that there was “no word of damage” to the launch pad.

“Due to the current state of the configuration, there are files [International Traffic in Arms Regulations license] Restrictions and photos are not allowed at this time, “There is also launch debris around the podium as expected, and the team is currently evaluating.”

Whatever NASA’s reasons, it’s pretty clear the agency doesn’t want unapproved photos of her Expensive and late The Space Launch System rocket goes out to the public. NASA loves positive publicity, apparently — but it’s not negative.

More on the launch of Artemis 1: NASA says it’s a good thing some pieces may have fallen off their moon rocket during launch