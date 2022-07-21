July 21, 2022

NASA Perseverance Rover: Bundle of Strings Found on Mars

Cheryl Riley July 21, 2022 2 min read
The front-left camera to avoid hazards in the rover took a photo of a light-colored object on July 12 and some people likened it to spaghetti.

And space agency officials stressed that they believe the object is a series of remnants of the perseverance landing.

The string could be from the rover or its landing stage, a component similar to a rocket-powered jet beam used to safely lower the craft to the planet’s surface, according to a spokesperson for the Perseverance mission at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. .

The spokesman said that the perseverance had not previously been in the area where the thread was found, so it was likely that the wind blew there.

The rover, currently exploring an ancient delta called Jezero Crater, is looking for signs of microscopic life that may have been called Mars billions of years ago, the spokesperson said. This hole where Perseverance originally relegated On February 18, 2021.
The right front camera to avoid hazards to the rover took a wider picture of the series (bottom).
When Perseverance revisited the chain’s website four days later, object is gone.

This isn’t the first time the probe has stumbled upon bits of material left over from its landing on Mars.

Perseverance cameras took a photo of a portion of shiny metallic foil in mid-June, according to Tweet from the official rover account. The team thinks it’s part of the rover’s thermal blanket, a thin, temperature-regulating material that may have fallen off during its descent phase.

The NASA probe team is researching more about the new piece of debris and plans to release more details later this week.

See also  A fossil reveals the secrets of one of nature's most mysterious reptiles

