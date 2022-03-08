March 8, 2022

NASA prepares to launch Artemis 1 mission next week

Cheryl Riley March 8, 2022

Teams begin to pull out the “kitchen drawer” platforms surrounding the first rocket that will launch NASA’s Artemis mission toward the moon.

Pulling back the platforms surrounding the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida is an essential step to send the rocket and spacecraft safely to the launch pad on March 17 before the Artemis 1 launch, which is expected to occur. No before May.

